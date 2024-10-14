Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chancellor of Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), who even carried Shamsa, also applauds them. As he obliged to be photographed with them, the heartfelt moment struck a chord with people beyond the borders.

Speaking to Gulf News, Latifa shared her journey of juggling academics, marriage, and motherhood.

“I got married in 2022 and I had told my husband that I wanted to continue my studies,” she recalled.

Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chancellor of HCT, carries little Shamsa and her engineer mum Latifa Mohammed Taher Al Marzooqi looks on. Image Credit: Supplied

She did not consider pregnancy as a call to stop her studies. “I had seen some other students who had children. My own sister also had a child while studying. So, I was inspired to continue my studies. Thankfully, I did not have any major health issues and I took it as a normal process,” she noted.

Supportive faculty

Latifa said she had not informed her teachers about her pregnancy for about eight months. “By then, I had become very heavy and walking to my class from the parking lot took me more time. One day, my professor asked me why I was late to reach and my friend revealed that I was pregnant.”

The teachers were then extremely supportive and caring, giving her extra time and offering her a chair to sit in the lab etc, she recalled.

However, nobody expected Latifa to be back on campus shortly after her delivery in May.

“I couldn’t miss the classes as it was my last course, which lasted for about one month,” she said.

Latifa, who gave birth to Shamsa naturally, carefully managed her schedule, expressing and refrigerating milk for the baby to have while she was attending college.

“I am glad I graduated without discontinuing my studies. I just want to tell all those girls in a similar situation that they can also do it.”

Baby at the ceremony

When it was time for her graduation, Latifa said she wanted to take pictures with Shamsa to mark the occasion. For fun, she got a tiny graduation outfit stitched for Shamsa, with a special message written on it, which read: “My mother is the most beautiful graduate” along with the ceremony’s theme “Empowering Minds, Creating Future”.

Latifa recalled the emotional moment: “Families were seated in the gallery. I had told my mother not to bring her in, but they let my husband bring her to me. Seeing her in the tiny gown when they appeared from far, I couldn’t stop crying.”

She said she felt extremely proud and happy when the minister carried her child and also congratulated her.

Abrar Mikkawi, strategic marketing manager at HCT, said the team allowed Latifa to take the baby to the stage impromptu because of the human element involved in it.

“When we saw the baby, we felt her presence on stage will honour the resilience of students like Latifa. The moment became even more special when the minister himself held the baby,” she said.

A mechanical engineering alumnus of HCT, Latifa’s husband Abdulla Ibrahim Mohammed Al Hattawi said it was a special experience to witness his wife and daughter at the graduation ceremony, especially because he had missed his own graduation ceremony as he was committed to his national service during the time. He said he was touched by the minister’s gesture in welcoming Shamsa on stage.

“Electrical engineering is not easy,” he pointed out, acknowledging how Latifa managed her roles as a student, wife and a mother.

“We don’t have a maid or a babysitter. It’s just Latifa, me and our mothers helping out,” he said, highlighting the importance of “teamwork” in a family.

Students with challenges

Meanwhile, HCT President and CEO Dr Faisal Alayyan said the viral video has become a testament to HCT’s commitment to being a family-friendly institution. He highlighted the significance of supporting students, especially women, in balancing education with personal challenges. “We encourage students, regardless of their circumstances, to continue their education,” he said.

He noted, “I understand that it was an emotional and happy moment for the minister, the students, and the entire community. It shows how supportive to our women the UAE’s community and government are. Many people have called me from different countries after watching the video.”

Prior to that viral moment, he said Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, honoured 34 outstanding students who graduated with Distinction or Honours from amongst a cohort of 432 by awarding them their certificates.

Dr Alayyan said 70 per cent of HCT’s student body is female, and there are others like Latifa who juggle motherhood and studies.

He also pointed out HCT’s dedication to accommodating students with special educational needs, ensuring they have the support and facilities necessary for their success. “We have around 500 students of determination pursuing various courses,” he revealed.

Latifa expressed deep gratitude for the “unforgettable moment” at her graduation and said she is determined to pursue further studies by starting her post-graduation soon.