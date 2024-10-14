Dubai: The UAE authorities are preparing for potential impacts from a tropical depression forming in the Arabian Sea, which may cause rainfall in some eastern and southern parts of the country, over the next two days.

The country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (Ncema) held a joint committee meeting today, to monitor the severe weather conditions developing in the Arabian Sea, and to assess the potential impact on the UAE.

Last week, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned that their weather maps indicated the presence of a low-pressure system “south of the Arabian Sea near the western coasts of India”.

The low-pressure system is expected to deepen into a tropical depression and move towards the central Arabian Sea on October 14 and 15.

“The intensity of the situation and its path can only be thoroughly determined after the situation develops,” NCM had added.

There are two potential tracks for the expected tropical depression:

1. Moving west toward the central Arabian Sea and then towards the central Oman coasts.

2. Moving west-southwest toward the central Arabian Sea and then towards Socotra.

Tropical events often undergo many rapid and sudden changes, and the NCM confirmed that their team is continuously monitoring the situation.

Based on the initial date, NCEMA authorities expect rough seas and seawater flooding in some coastal regions.

According to a tweet shared by NCEMA, “As part of proactive preparations for the potential impacts on the country, NCEMA held a meeting with the Joint Assessment Team to discuss and monitor the developments of the current severe weather conditions in the Arabian Sea.

“Data and initial readings of the anticipated weather conditions were analysed, ensuring the activation of business continuity plans if necessary.”

These were the meeting outcomes shared by the NCEMA: “Initial data and readings indicate that the expected impact on the country will be indirect, with the possibility of rainfall in some eastern and southern areas, rough seas, and minor seawater reaching certain coastal areas.

“The team discussed ways to enhance readiness to address any developments during the severe weather conditions, through monitoring and tracking its path and trends.”

“Safety guidelines will be provided to the public through the country's official channels and sources,” the tweet added.