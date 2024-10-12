Dubai: In mid-October, the UAE will transition into the ‘Wasmi’ season, a highly anticipated period characterised by moderate temperatures that will last until December 6.

This season, celebrated across the Arab world, is welcomed as a respite from the intense summer heat and a prelude to the chill of winter.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, the ‘Wasmi’ season follows the appearance of the ‘Suhail’ star, signalling the end of extreme heat. He explained that ‘Wasmi’ is the second phase of autumn, following the season known as ‘safari.’"

During the ‘Wasmi’ period, daytime temperatures become more moderate while cooler temperatures gradually take hold at night.

By the end of the season in December, cold weather becomes more prominent, marking the onset of winter's first phase, known as the ‘Mirba`aniya,’ when the chill intensifies."

The season is also characterised by increased agricultural activity, as conditions favour plant growth. Average temperatures range from 30 to 34 degrees Celsius at their peak and from 12 to 18 degrees Celsius at their lowest."

Al Jarwan highlighted that Bedouins observe the start of the ‘Wasmi’ season by noting the alignment of stars such as Suhail and Sirius in the southern dawn sky