Dubai: Light rain hit some parts of the UAE this afternoon after partly cloudy conditions were noticed. The Met Office issued a yellow and amber alert for rainfall and cloudy conditions in parts of Fujairah, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) updates, light to moderate rains were reported over Masafi, Aasmah and Murbad areas of Fujairah, over Al Lisaili area of Dubai, and over Masafi area of Ras Al Khaimah.

Heavy rains were also reported over Khor Fakkan Road, and over Friday Market area in Fujairah. Reports of heavy rains with small hail were reported over Murbad and Masafi road areas this afternoon.

The NCM alert indicates cloud formation with rainfall is expected over some eastern and northern areas, with humid conditions expected to start tonight and continue until 8am tomorrow, 12 October, over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are also to be expected at times over these areas across the UAE. The NCM also advised residents to follow safety measures during rain.

“Avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. Drive with caution and remain vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all road users,” the alert said.

According to NCM, precaution should be taken during rainfall over some eastern areas, and people are advised to stay away from areas of flash flooding and accumulated rain.

Be on the lookout for strong winds, with speed reaching up to 40 km/hr in internal areas.

The temperature today is expected to increase up to 41 degree Celsius in internal areas of UAE, while the lowest temperature is expected to be as low as 20 degree Celsius over mountain areas in the UAE.