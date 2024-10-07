Heavy rain fell in many parts of the UAE on Monday, October 7. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) today issued a yellow and amber alert in parts of Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah. Other parts of the country saw partly cloudy skies.

According to the NCM, light to heavy rains were recorded in internal parts of Sharjah including Mleiha, Al Madam, and Al Dhaid. Light rain was also reported over Jabal Mebreh, Jabal Al Rahabah, and Suhailah, in Ras Al Khaimah.

Dr Ahmad Habib, a senior meteorologist at the NCM told Gulf News, “Due to high temperatures during the day and more active low pressure during the daytime, there are convective clouds in the UAE.”

Convective clouds are clouds that look like cotton balls stacked on top of one another, and are formed when surface temperatures are too high. Also called cumuliform clouds, they occur when warm humid air rises through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere. As the moisture builds up in them they become heavier rain-bearing clouds that can lead up to thunderstorms.

Dr Habib added that no rain had been reported in Dubai thus far, light rains are expected in outer areas of Dubai.

“The current rain in Jabal Jais in Ras Al Khaimah and other regions will occur only during the daytime, today and tomorrow,” he added.

Video updates from the NCM show heavy rains over Suhaila in Ras Al Khaimah, Mleiha in Sharjah, and over Manama in Ajman, and Falaj Al Mualla in Umm Al Quwain.

Rainy weather and strong winds are expected across the UAE until Wednesday, October 9.

According to the NCM, these weather conditions might extend to Al Ain over the next two days. An official weather alert issued by the Met Office advises motorists in the eastern parts of the country, to be on the lookout for rains from 12 noon to 9pm today.

Dr Habib advises motorists to be cautious, especially while driving on the highway as there will be poor visibility, due to the strong winds associated with the convective clouds.

Safety measures were issued by the NCM, advising motorists to avoid speeding or driving in these conditions, unless necessary. The report advises motorists to turn on low-beam headlights when the visibility is reduced, and to comply with instructions issued by the authorities.

The NCM also issued an alert, instructing residents to stay away from areas, such as valleys, which are prone to flash floods.

The report said, “Precautions should be taken in case of strong convective cloud activity associated with heavy rain and strong downward wind, reducing the horizontal visibility.”

Abu Dhabi Police has issued an advisory warning motorists to drive safely during this weather.