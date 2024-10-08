The NCM alert indicates that cloud formation with rainfall is expected over some eastern and northern areas, and may extend over some internal areas from 1 to 7pm today.

Be on the lookout for strong winds, with speeds reaching up to 50 km/hr, causing dust storms at times.

According the NCM, the current weather situation, which began on Sunday, is caused by a “surface low-pressure system from the East, accompanied by an extension of an upper air low-pressure system”.

Cloudy and rainy weather over the past few days also caused a slight decrease in temperatures across the country.

The lowest temperature recorded this morning in the UAE was 19.6 degrees Celsius in the Jais mountains in Ras Al Khaimah, at 7.45am.

Meanwhile the highest temperature was recorded at 41.9 degrees Celsius in Al Ain.