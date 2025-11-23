From knee surgery to Dubai Run: Keralite expat’s inspiring 5km comeback

After serious March injury, Nabeel trained hard three weeks before the run
For 32-year-old Indian expat Nabeel C, running the Dubai Run has been a yearly tradition. But this year, after a serious knee injury in March that required surgery and months of recovery, participating seemed almost impossible.
Determined not to miss his favourite Dubai Fitness Challenge event, Nabeel set out on a focused journey of physiotherapy, workouts and mental preparation – resulting in a triumphant 5 km run on Sheikh Zayed Road today.
“I suffered a serious injury in March while playing football and was on bed rest until June,” said Nabeel, who hails from Kerala.
A regular participant in the Dubai Run for the past six years, he was disheartened when DFC 2025 was announced.
“I felt sad because I thought I wouldn’t be able to take part, having joined for years.”
But when registration for the seventh edition of Dubai Run opened in October, Nabeel’s grit and determination soared.
“I knew I couldn’t just sit in my flat when Dubai Run was happening on November 23. Last month, I consulted my doctor, who encouraged me to try. He recommended physiotherapy and specific workouts to regain strength,” said Nabeel, who works at a private hospital in Dubai.
He began focused preparation three weeks before the run, joining a gym to rebuild strength and improve fitness.
“My friends also motivated me throughout the preparation. During the run, it was tough halfway through, but I’m very happy to have completed the 5 km without much difficulty,” said Nabeel, running gleefully among his friends and soaking in the vibrant energy of Dubai.
