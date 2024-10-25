Dubai: Evren Ozka, a Dubai-based British entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast, is on a journey of personal transformation and is fast becoming an inspiration to others. Once a heavy drinker and smoker, the father of two has turned his life around, quitting his unhealthy and destructive habits to become a physically and mentally strong individual.

Earlier records

Earlier this year, Ozka set a Guinness World Record for the fastest crossing of the UAE on foot. He completed the Herculean task in under six days despite torrential rain. Currently, he is attempting to break the record for the greatest distance covered on a treadmill in one week of 843.94km. You can see him trying to hit 900km at Embody Fitness in DIFC.

“I don’t like to run on treadmills, so I’m challenging myself, pushing my mind,” Evren told Gulf News while running on the treadmill with a photo by his side taken when he was overweight.

Through these fitness challenges, Evren hopes to prove that anything is possible if you put your mind to it and push your boundaries.

Running has had a profound impact on his life, helping him become a role model for his children, Buzul Leo, 6, and Boreas, 5.

Family man

“I hated running, so I started running. Since I moved to Dubai two years ago, sometimes it’s too hot to run outside, so I began running on the treadmill. I didn’t like it, but I didn’t want to let fear or discomfort control me,” said Evren, joined by his wife, Berna Subasi, whom he met in Istanbul seven years ago.

It was during marriage and fatherhood that Evren, originally from London, decided to shift from a carefree lifestyle to being a responsible family man.

Berna noted that the couple had serious conversations that led Evren to reassess his life.

“He used to be a heavy drinker and smoker. After we got married and had children, he promised to quit alcohol and cigarettes. He tried, but it was difficult. A few years ago, he finally managed to quit completely,” Berna said.

Evren Ozka keeps his photo taken he was overweight, to get motivation during his treadmill run.

Fitness

Their seven years of marriage have been quite a journey. After three years of trying and failing to overcome his addictions, Evren succeeded in the following three years. It was then that he began focusing seriously on his fitness. He shed 20kg, started training, and participated in marathons, including ultra-marathons in Turkey and Canada. For a person with no athletic background and special training, Evren managed to complete these enduring races, which gave him a new slant in life: running — an act that gained momentum after coming to Dubai two years ago.

“I remember when he did his first ultra-marathon. His feet were like popcorn, bleeding, but he was happy. I realised that this was how he defined himself. Then, he took part in a triathlon. I had never seen him swim before, but he did it. Running is now his second addiction. It’s like one addiction stopped and gave way to another,” Berna chuckled.

Awareness

For his current world record attempt, Evren runs from 6am to 2am, sleeping just four hours in the fitness centre. Two independent witnesses monitor his progress, with a new team taking over every four hours. The attempt is being recorded and broadcast live on screens at the centre. The event, which began on Monday at DIFC, is supported by Dubai Cares.

Evren hopes his efforts will raise awareness and funds for those in need while also inspiring others.