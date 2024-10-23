Al Ain: In a remarkable display of medical expertise and collaborative effort, a team of doctors at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) successfully treated a 12-year-old boy who suffered a severe open fracture following a quad bike accident in the desert.
Those involved hailed the eight-hour surgery and subsequent rehabilitation as a triumph in paediatric trauma care for SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest health care group in the Middle East.
Accident
The incident occurred in December 2023 when the young patient sustained an upper arm injury due to the accident, which left his arm attached only by a small piece of skin and muscle. The boy arrived at SKMC by air ambulance just after midnight, where he was received by a team led by Dr Ken Kontio, Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon, and his colleagues.
Surgery commenced just an hour later with Dr Kontio fixing the open humerus fracture, which had left a 15cm-long wound in the upper arm. During the procedure, it was found that the radial nerve was severed, the brachial artery and vein were sectioned with a considerable gap, and significant muscle damage had occurred.
Bypass graft
In a testament to the multidisciplinary approach at SKMC, Dr Ottorino Del Foco, Consultant Vascular Surgeon, performed a bypass graft using a vein taken from the patient’s leg. This intricate procedure successfully restored blood flow to the injured arm, ensuring good perfusion in the hand by 5am. Following the vascular intervention, Dr Hafiz Koyappathody, Consultant Plastic Reconstructive Surgeon, repaired the radial nerve and damaged muscles and conducted a forearm fasciotomy, a procedure where the fascia is cut to alleviate expected pressure and swelling. Despite the challenges posed by the extent of the injuries, the surgery concluded at 8:30am, marking a marathon effort by the medical team.
Read More
- UAE’s Sheikha Jawaher meets Red Cross team in Geneva
- ‘The Ideal Face’: Dubai residents to be awarded special privileges for following residency rules
- Watch: ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ campaign sees Abu Dhabi residents pack 10,000 aid boxes
- New Dh30 million Dubai Cares-HRE partnership to make education more accessible
Complex surgery
Dr Kontio said: “I am truly proud of the team effort involved in this complex surgery, in which a young boy’s arm was saved. It embodies the collaborative, multidisciplinary approach of SEHA’s network, which has helped turn Abu Dhabi into one of the most advanced health care ecosystems in the region, including for paediatrics. The team did not hesitate in performing surgery for eight hours through the night, working diligently and professionally in line with SEHA’s commitment to delivering world-class care.”
Graitute
The patient’s parents expressed their gratitude, stating: “We are immensely thankful to the doctors and staff at SKMC. Their skill and dedication have enabled our son’s recovery, and he is now returning to normal life at school and at home.”
Through its leadership in all fields of care, including paediatrics and trauma, PureHealth’s network is redefining patient care in the UAE and elevating the country’s health care sector to be one of the best in the world. The group has invested heavily in some of the best doctors and technology available to enable people across the Emirates to live longer, healthier, happier and fuller lives.