The incident occurred in December 2023 when the young patient sustained an upper arm injury due to the accident, which left his arm attached only by a small piece of skin and muscle. The boy arrived at SKMC by air ambulance just after midnight, where he was received by a team led by Dr Ken Kontio, Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon, and his colleagues.

Surgery commenced just an hour later with Dr Kontio fixing the open humerus fracture, which had left a 15cm-long wound in the upper arm. During the procedure, it was found that the radial nerve was severed, the brachial artery and vein were sectioned with a considerable gap, and significant muscle damage had occurred.

In a testament to the multidisciplinary approach at SKMC, Dr Ottorino Del Foco, Consultant Vascular Surgeon, performed a bypass graft using a vein taken from the patient’s leg. This intricate procedure successfully restored blood flow to the injured arm, ensuring good perfusion in the hand by 5am. Following the vascular intervention, Dr Hafiz Koyappathody, Consultant Plastic Reconstructive Surgeon, repaired the radial nerve and damaged muscles and conducted a forearm fasciotomy, a procedure where the fascia is cut to alleviate expected pressure and swelling. Despite the challenges posed by the extent of the injuries, the surgery concluded at 8:30am, marking a marathon effort by the medical team.

Dr Kontio said: “I am truly proud of the team effort involved in this complex surgery, in which a young boy’s arm was saved. It embodies the collaborative, multidisciplinary approach of SEHA’s network, which has helped turn Abu Dhabi into one of the most advanced health care ecosystems in the region, including for paediatrics. The team did not hesitate in performing surgery for eight hours through the night, working diligently and professionally in line with SEHA’s commitment to delivering world-class care.”

The patient’s parents expressed their gratitude, stating: “We are immensely thankful to the doctors and staff at SKMC. Their skill and dedication have enabled our son’s recovery, and he is now returning to normal life at school and at home.”