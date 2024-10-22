Dubai: Global philanthropic organisation Dubai Cares and property developer HRE Development on Tuesday signed a new partnership to support the education of children and youth in developing countries.

HRE Development will contribute Dh30 million to Dubai Cares’ mission to make quality education more accessible to the underprivileged in developing countries.

Dr Tariq Al Gurg, CEO and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said: “This contribution will go into our education initiative, and help reach more children and youth globally. Collaboration with the private sector amplifies our efforts to address educational disparities and strengthens our mission by providing additional resources and fostering innovation.”

Mohamed Adib Hijazi, Chairman, HRE Development, said: “The partnership emphasises our vision of ‘Building with Purpose’. We recognise that education is a key enabler in shaping a better future.”

The contribution will be made on behalf of each apartment owner in HRE’s new real estate project Skyhills Astra to support Dubai Cares’ global mandate.

“We are offering a unique opportunity for homeowners to be part of a larger global mission for children’s education. Our homeowners will know that their investment goes beyond the property. It supports education and fosters positive change.”