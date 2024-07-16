Events to raise funds

In the first phase of the initiative, students from various schools in Dubai organised an array of events such as spring fairs, bake sales, and games to raise funds. These efforts culminated in raising more than Dh700,000, which Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), used to procure essential school supplies, including school bags and stationery.

Dubai Cares will distribute the school kits to various charity schools and organisations in the UAE Image Credit: Dubai Cares

Dedication

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said: “We are incredibly grateful and deeply impressed by the spirit demonstrated by the community across the 14 participating schools. The dedication and hard work of the students, teachers, and parents have been truly inspiring. Their efforts will significantly impact the lives of many children, ensuring they have the necessary tools for a successful academic year. The feedback about the initiative has been very promising, as it meaningfully involves the students in making a positive impact. We thank all the participating schools and students for their remarkable efforts and unwavering support and look forward to the participation of more schools in the coming year.”

Exemplary leadership

Leanne Fridd, Principal of Safa Community School said: “I am very proud of our students who have shown exemplary leadership skills, leading our Spring Fayre back in February to raise over Dh80,000, and to our KS3 and sixth form students who were incredible at packing over 1,000 school kits. A very big thank you to Dubai Cares for driving this initiative and for allowing us to be involved, their organisation has been incredible, and we look forward to working with them in the future.”

Students pack school kits as part of the second phase of Dubai Cares’ Students For Students initiative. Image Credit: Dubai Cares

Quality education

Arianna Abraham, a student at Jumeirah College, said: “We had such a great time with the school packing activity. It was amazing to see students of all age groups working together to make this initiative truly special. Some of the students even made handwritten postcards, and everyone ensured the bags were packed to perfection with the utmost care. Supporting local charities is so important because they address the needs of our community here in the UAE. The Students For Students initiative really resonates with me because I believe everyone deserves quality education, no matter the school they attend. I hope these backpacks are a nice surprise for them in the new school year.”

Adele Martini, Geography Teacher and Grade 6 Leader at Dubai International Academy said: “It’s been great to see the school community get together. I encourage all schools to take part in the Students For Students initiative. It’s beneficial for the school community and the communities that will be receiving the packed bags.”

Participating schools

Schools participating in the first phase of Students For Students included: Al Ittihad Private School — Al Mamzar, Collegiate International School, Dubai International Academy — Al Barsha, Dubai International Academy — Emirates Hills, GEMS Legacy School, GEMS Modern Academy, Jumeirah College, Jumeirah Primary School, Nord Anglia International School Dubai, Raffles International School, Raffles World Academy, Safa Community School, The Indian International School, and The Millennium School. Out of these, 12 schools organised school packing activities.

Who will get kits

Dubai Cares will distribute the school kits to various charity schools and organisations in the UAE, which will then deliver them to students before the new academic year begins. The beneficiary entities include Al Etihad Charity Foundation, Al Ihsan Charity Association, Hemaya Schools, and National Charity Schools.

Hassan Sawalmeh, Director of Boys School art the National Charity Schools said: “The ‘Students For Students’ initiative holds deep meaning for students from low-income families, as it brings joy and happiness to their hearts and makes them feel that they are not alone in facing life’s challenges. For volunteers, this initiative is equally important as it fosters a sense of purpose and community, allowing them to develop valuable skills and gain respect and recognition. We are grateful to Dubai Cares for leading this initiative and look forward to participating in more activities that promote humanitarian values and support the community.”