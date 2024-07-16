Advanced processing techniques for discoveries will also be applied. This will enable researchers to create three-dimensional models of features and place them within their archaeological and environmental contexts.

Building bridges

Muna Faisal Algurg, CEO of the Culture and Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed the importance of building bridges with national academic and research institutions and enhancing cooperation with them in all fields related to archaeology.

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) officials have signed a deal with representatives from Khalifa University of Science and Technology to work together on archaeological excavations in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

“The archaeological sites in Dubai are a rich source of knowledge, especially for researchers looking to understand the relationship between Dubai and other civilisations. The surveying and excavation works in these sites have documented many unique findings, which are a significant resource for studies and research related to Dubai’s ancient history and antiquities.”

Algurg highlighted that the MoU represents an important step in highlighting the significance of archaeological sites in Dubai.

“Partnering with a prestigious academic institution such as the Khalifa University further enhances the efforts put forward to uncover the rich history of the Saruq Al Hadid and Al Ashoosh sites. The utilisation of advanced technologies allows further excavation works to be conducted on both sites, contributing to additional scientific research, which aligns with the Authority’s commitments to establishing Dubai’s position on the global heritage map.”

New benchmark

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, executive vice-president at Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Dubai Culture to expand scientific exploration and research of ancient archaeological knowledge in the UAE. Researchers from our Earth Sciences Department continue to automate processes and set a benchmark for national and regional remote sensing capabilities, significantly impacting the future of archaeological studies.