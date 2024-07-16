Dubai: The Dubai Police’s Command and Control Centre received over 2.1 million calls during the second quarter of 2024, of which 97 per cent were handled within 10 seconds.

These statistics were revealed during the Operations Department performance appraisal meeting, headed by the Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, in the presence of the Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs; Brigadier Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering; Brigadier Turki bin Faris, Acting Director of the General Department of Operations; and several senior officers.