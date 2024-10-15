Dubai: Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), has officially launched its new ‘Taste of Giving’ campaign to help fund children’s education initiatives in developing countries.

The campaign kicks off on World Food Day (October 16). To date, 48 restaurants and food manufacturers have come on board to support the campaign.

Diners and shoppers can identify venues and brands that are part of the initiative by looking for the Taste of Giving logo at the participating restaruants.

Taste of Giving represents an evolution of Dubai Cares’ ‘Dine. Feed. Educate’ initiative in 2022, which focused on dining to raise funds in support of the organisation’s mission. This year, the campaign has expanded its scope to include a bigger and wider mix of restaurants, as well as retail partners, providing more ways for people across the UAE to get involved and contribute to global education efforts.