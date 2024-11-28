The key features of the policy are as under:

Establishing standards: The policy mandates that all private schools in Abu Dhabi align their teaching methodologies, learning resources, and activities with the UAE’s cultural values, traditions, and legal requirements.

Resource selection and training: Schools must form a dedicated committee to review and approve teaching materials, ensuring they are both age-appropriate and culturally considerate.

Cultural awareness training: All new staff members, parents and students are required to participate in cultural awareness induction sessions. Annual refresher training is mandatory for the entire school community to maintain cultural sensitivity.

Respect for national symbols and public morals: Schools are required to honour UAE cultural practices, including prominently displaying the national flag, observing official holidays, and incorporating the UAE national anthem into daily routines. All communication channels, such as newsletters and social media platforms, must adhere to the UAE’s cultural values and legal standards.

Impact of the policy

The Cultural Consideration Policy underscores ADEK’s commitment to fostering an educational environment that respects and promotes the UAE’s cultural identity. By embedding the nation’s heritage into school operations, the initiative not only strengthens cultural awareness but also nurtures a sense of unity and belonging among students, educators, and the wider school community.

This policy sets a new precedent for integrating heritage into education, ensuring that private schools in Abu Dhabi remain aligned with the UAE’s vision of preserving its rich cultural legacy while advancing academic excellence.