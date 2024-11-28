Abu Dhabi: As the UAE gears up for the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has issued a set of guidelines to private schools aimed at ensuring that teaching materials, extra-curricular activities and communication strategies are aligned with the UAE’s cultural values and legal framework.
This is part of the newly introduced Cultural Consideration Policy.
The key features of the policy are as under:
Establishing standards: The policy mandates that all private schools in Abu Dhabi align their teaching methodologies, learning resources, and activities with the UAE’s cultural values, traditions, and legal requirements.
Resource selection and training: Schools must form a dedicated committee to review and approve teaching materials, ensuring they are both age-appropriate and culturally considerate.
Cultural awareness training: All new staff members, parents and students are required to participate in cultural awareness induction sessions. Annual refresher training is mandatory for the entire school community to maintain cultural sensitivity.
Respect for national symbols and public morals: Schools are required to honour UAE cultural practices, including prominently displaying the national flag, observing official holidays, and incorporating the UAE national anthem into daily routines. All communication channels, such as newsletters and social media platforms, must adhere to the UAE’s cultural values and legal standards.
Impact of the policy
The Cultural Consideration Policy underscores ADEK’s commitment to fostering an educational environment that respects and promotes the UAE’s cultural identity. By embedding the nation’s heritage into school operations, the initiative not only strengthens cultural awareness but also nurtures a sense of unity and belonging among students, educators, and the wider school community.
This policy sets a new precedent for integrating heritage into education, ensuring that private schools in Abu Dhabi remain aligned with the UAE’s vision of preserving its rich cultural legacy while advancing academic excellence.
ADEK says that it will actively and rigorously monitor compliance with this policy. Any report of potential violations will be investigated and will lead to a determination of non-compliance if malicious intent is established.