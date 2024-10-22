Geneva: Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation, and eminent advocate for refugee children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has underscored the necessity of initiatives for mitigating the long-term impact of crises and conflicts on social systems and individual well-being.

Sheikha Jawaher, wife of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, noted that while urgent and emergency response programmes are essential, they alone are not enough. The impact of a single month of suffering can resonate across years, profoundly affecting the trajectories of entire generations.

These remarks were made during the meeting between Sheikha Jawaher and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Humanitarian Envoy for The Big Heart Foundation, with the team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Geneva, Switzerland. The meeting reviewed the joint efforts between TBHF and the ICRC, along with their outcomes, highlighting the shared commitment to humanitarian causes and the positive impact of their collaboration.

Responding to ongoing crises

She emphasised that the lack of healthcare services, education, psychological support, and institutional as well as community care can prove more detrimental than the crises themselves, owing to the severe long-term repercussions on human capacities that are essential for societal recovery. She urged all actors in the humanitarian sector, including individuals, government entities, and private organisations, to enhance their readiness to confront the escalating and unprecedented crises currently afflicting the world.

Pierre Krähenbühl, Director-General of ICRC, provided a briefing on the ICRC’s operational strategies in response to the ongoing humanitarian crises and the activities of its teams in regions experiencing severe humanitarian distress, such as Palestine, Lebanon, and Sudan. Discussions also addressed the numerous challenges and inherent risks associated with ensuring the secure delivery of emergency assistance to affected populations, along with strategies to bolster the capacity of global actors in supporting humanitarian missions on the ground.

With regard to the international and legal protection required for humanitarian workers, Sheikha Jawaher underscored the sanctity of humanitarian efforts, a principle upheld by all pertinent international treaties and statutes. She clarified that no entity is entitled to undermine or rationalise violations of these protections, nor to breach the laws that safeguard humanitarian operations. She further asserted that the international community has a moral obligation to protect those dedicated to preserving humanity, particularly those who stand in solidarity with the most vulnerable populations confronting death, starvation, displacement, and the loss of all semblance of normalcy under the brutal pressures of conflict.

Shared responsibility

During the meeting, Sheikha Jawaher discussed strategies to ensure that humanitarian organisations remain adequately prepared, emphasising the need for sustainable interventions that address the long-term impacts of crises on the health and self-reliance capacities of communities, thereby facilitating their recovery. She noted that the scope and nature of the crises currently unfolding worldwide are unprecedented, necessitating innovative and forward-thinking approaches to ensure that efforts towards positive humanitarian action are not overshadowed by destructive forces.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed affirmed that the repercussions of current humanitarian crises may persist for decades, adversely impacting not only the directly affected communities but also the broader global community. He stressed that, in the present context, reinforcing local and international partnerships and activating the private sector’s role in mobilising all humanitarian resources are more critical than ever.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed explained that humanitarian work in the coming phase must focus on the revival and recovery of communities. This requires an emphasis on sustainable projects, especially given the extent of destruction affecting many cities in the region, which has impacted all aspects of life, including the desolation of scientific, educational, health, and cultural institutions, and the complete disruption of infrastructure and other vital services and facilities.

Visit to ICRC Museum

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sheikha Jawaher and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed, accompanied by the delegation, visited the ICRC Museum in Geneva. The museum stands as one of the world’s most significant monuments commemorating human suffering and honouring those who have selflessly served humanity during its darkest periods.