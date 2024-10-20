Geneva: Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), has approved a request to renew her title as ‘Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children’ for the next two years, for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Sheikha Jawaher - wife of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah - signed the renewal agreement at ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Humanitarian Envoy of TBHF. The ceremony for her and an accompanying delegation was hosted by Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and other senior officials from the international agency.

During the ceremony, Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi and the High Commissioner signed the renewal agreement of her title as UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children for the next two years. The High Commissioner concluded the ceremony by presenting Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi with the UNHCR’s Eminent Advocate Plaque.

UNHCR confirmed that the renewal of Sheikha Jawaher’s title is a well-deserved international recognition of her significant role for over a decade with the UNHCR,and contributions in supporting refugees and displaced persons worldwide. She has championed the well-being of refugee children, ensuring they and their families are provided with the means for a dignified life and a better future for over a decade.

The United Nations named Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi as the first ever Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children in 2013, in recognition of her lifelong commitment and initiatives to support and care for refugee children. Her contributions have included launching initiatives to support emergency response campaigns, as well as sustainable humanitarian development projects, which have benefited many children, in addition to millions of young people, women, and displaced persons affected by conflicts around the world.

During the meeting, Sheikha Jawaher expressed her deep gratitude for the trust placed in her by the United Nations, praising the vital role of the UNHCR in addressing complex challenges and difficult circumstances faced by children in conflict-ridden areas around the globe. She emphasised that this title represents a great responsibility to rally support and aid for millions of children and women who have been stripped of their status as secure citizens in their homelands, becoming refugees and displaced persons in an instant. They were never the problem, but rather the victims of conflicts and ambitions that the world has been unable to adequately address.

The High Commissioner praised Sheikha Jawaher’s humanitarian role in advocating for children, refugees, and displaced persons, highlighting the significant achievements she has made in raising global humanitarian standards. He also commended her dedication to embedding the concept of sustainability in humanitarian work through the programs and projects she has supported in the most vulnerable communities.

Filippo Grandi affirmed that the efforts of Sheikha Jawaher, driven by her deep humanitarian commitment, have garnered significant support for refugee and displaced persons’ issues across many countries around the world. He expressed his pride and gratitude in working alongside Sheikha Jawaher to continue doing everything possible to improve the lives and futures of refugees.

Sheikha Jawaher discussed with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees the current humanitarian situation, particularly in Palestine, Lebanon and Sudan, that has exacerbated the suffering and challenges faced by refugees and displaced populations in these countries. The discussion focused specifically on the mechanisms for delivering necessary aid to all areas in need, providing support to humanitarian and local organisations operating under difficult and complex conditions, and working on long-term plans to address the damage to the education, health, and essential services sectors.

Panel discussion

On the sidelines of the renewal ceremony, TBHF collaborated with UNHCR to organise a panel discussion titled ‘Leadership in Change: Education and Empowerment for Refugees in Africa’. It was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed; Dr Hessa Abdullah Al Otaiba, the UAE Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation, as well as representatives from government bodies, private companies in Sharjah, diplomats and international humanitarian organisations, from Asia, Africa, Europe, and America.

The discussion focused on the challenges faced by refugees in Africa, particularly in Malawi, Eswatini, and South Africa, including barriers to education and empowerment. Participants explored the best approaches to addressing these issues through the exchange of experiences and ideas, while also highlighting the importance of strengthening partnerships between organisations, individuals, and both the public and private sectors to provide essential support to these targeted groups.

During the acceptance speech, Sheikha Jawaher said: “I extend deep gratitude for your continued trust in my role and mission as an advocate for refugee children worldwide. I refer to this as my mission, not my title, because great titles are tied to greater responsibilities. It is my duty, and our collective duty, to confront one of the most urgent challenges of our time: the human suffering that burdens millions across the globe.”

“These millions are the real heroes, and we are blessed by God to be a part of their stories—to be among those who seek to bring about positive change in their lives. In striving to ease their suffering, we discover our own humanity and the true purpose of our existence. This goes beyond the titles, positions, and roles we hold,” she continued.

“As we gather here today, the world is witnessing suffering on a scale unseen since the Second World War. In Palestine, wounds have been bleeding for decades. Just a few days ago, in Gaza and in full view of the world, children, women, and displaced patients were burned in the tents they had sought refuge in after everything in their cities was destroyed. No justification in this world allows any entity to harm even a single child, let alone displace, starve, burn, or kill them, robbing them of everything needed just to survive.”

Sheikh Jawaher added: “We cannot attach the term ‘children’ to any identity or nationality in the law of humanity. It is inhumane to say ‘the children of Palestine,’ ‘the children of China,’ or ‘the children of UAE’ or ‘the children of France’—all the children of the world are our children. In Lebanon, tens of thousands of families are displaced daily, and their numbers have surpassed one million in just a few months. In Sudan, and in many other countries, the tragedies are beyond words.”

She continued: “Each day, we lose doctors, teachers and artists — people with visions to change the world. Yet, in their suffering, they provide powerful lessons about resilience. Their ability to stand strong inspires us to honour their voices and do whatever we can to support them. Day after day, thousands of families, women, children and the elderly are stripped of every last of their human rights. They become refugees, displaced and victims in an instant. Yet, no matter how dire the situation, WE will never accept this as the new normal.”

Commenting on the role of organisations and official entities and individuals towards victims, refugees and the displaced, Sheikha Jawaher said: “Refugees are not just numbers in a headline. They are mothers, fathers and children. Children forced to grow up overnight, children with no playgrounds to play in or schools to go to, children who are trafficked and abused. Children we have collectively failed, who continue to endure and smile. I have been committed to my mission as an advocate for those children for the past 10 years, and I am honoured to renew that commitment to them for the next two years.”

She concluded: “In the coming phase, TBHF, UNHCR and our partners on the ground will launch specialised programmes focused on empowering women, children and youth in places that most need our support. Our efforts will centre on education and empowerment and aim to bring about sustainable positive change. I invite you all to join us and I hope that the next time we meet, it will be in a world that is more just, secure and stable; one where care and humanity are the guiding light for generations to come.”

‘Humanity is our culture’

During his keynote speech, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed said: “This title is a role and a responsibility that 47 million refugee children residing in our world today have entrusted Her Highness with, and they could not have selected a better advocate”.

“In our Arab and Islamic culture, and particularly in the emirate of Sharjah, we take great pride in the values embodied by our leaders. We have learned from His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, that building people and their capabilities is the most important achievement.”

He called on businesses and institutions in both the private and the public sector to embed humanitarian work in their policies and programmes.