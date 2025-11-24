Nasar Husain ran 23km solo at dawn, joining Dubai Run participants at the final stretch
Dubai: Before sunrise on Dubai Run day, Sheikh Zayed Road transformed into a sea of blue as more than 300,000 people filled the highway for the city’s biggest fitness event. Most participants took on the 5km or 10km routes. But for Indian expatriate Nasar Husain, the morning began long before the crowds arrived and on a route only he was running.
Instead of heading straight to the starting line, the Al Qusais resident laced up at home and covered 23km from his neighbourhood near DAFZA Metro to DIFC, joining the official run only in its final stretch.
This year, Husain set himself a bold Dubai Fitness Challenge goal: a half marathon every day. “Thirty half marathons in 30 days—that was my target,” he said.
With only days left in the challenge, he has already crossed 500km and is on track to reach nearly 700km, clocking more mileage than many seasoned athletes do in months.
“To wake up at 5am and run from Al Qusais, crossing Maktoum Bridge, Zabeel Park and World Trade Centre, it felt like I had the whole city to myself,” he said. “It was the weekend, the streets were quiet, and I just kept going until I joined Dubai Run.”
If you ask Husain why he does any of this and the answer is simple.
“I want to push myself, be better, improve. Dubai Fitness Challenge is the perfect time to create a challenge for yourself and conquer it,” said the Dubai resident since 2014. “By doing this, I understand my capabilities. It’s all about getting out of your comfort zone.”
A mountaineer by profession, Husain works as an Operations Manager and Expedition Leader at UAE-based Greenway Adventures. When he’s not leading treks, he’s training the community for free through Active Fitness Community (AFC), a group of more than 800 members.
The group meets in parks and beaches across Dubai for running, strength training, calisthenics, slackline, badminton and more. “We have people of all ages improving their fitness and wellbeing together,” he said.
His passion for the outdoors started long before he moved to Dubai. Husain grew up in Kerala’s Malappuram district, nestled by the Western Ghats, where he developed his trekking and hiking experience. He later honed his skills at the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports in Jammu and Kashmir.
Finding his stride in a new city
“When I first arrived in Dubai, I was surrounded by skyscrapers. It was nothing like home in India,” he recalled. “That’s when I started running around my neighbourhood. I wasn’t a runner as a child, but it became part of my routine.”
For him, there is no secret formula: no special gear, no elaborate plan. “Just show up, every morning or after work. And if you do it with a group, the encouragement is even stronger.”
This isn’t the first time Husain created a challenge for himself.
In 2023, during the month of Ramadan, he completed 30 consecutive half marathons while fasting. That same year, he achieved recognition from the India Book of Records for completing a 66km hike in 24 hours, covering three challenging peaks including the highest point in the UAE.
During the COVID period, he raised funds for the Al Jalila Foundation by running a marathon to the highest point of Jebel Jais. In 2022, he ran 35km from the Deira Clock Tower area to the Burj Al Arab, marking one of his longest urban runs.
Husain has been participating since the early “We Run DXB” days, long before Dubai Run became the massive event it is today.
“This year was magical, paragliders, parachutes, everyone smiling. Dubai feels like one big family during Dubai Run,” he said. “It’s not just an event, it’s a feeling.”
Members of his fitness community participate as runners and volunteers. “We don’t just train. We do blood drives and volunteer for government events whenever we can.”
For now, Husan continues switching his running locations from Zabeel Park to Kite Beach as he tries to hit a half marathon every day. As for next year, his plans remain open.
“I have not made my own plans yet,” he said. “Currently, some members of our fitness community are participating in the ADNOC Marathon, so I’m getting them prepared for that also. But next year I haven’t decided my next challenge. It’s definitely going to be harder. I want to push myself to see how many limits I can overcome and also show people that if I can do it, you can. I don’t have some special or unique ability. It is all about showing up for yourself.”
