The world’s busiest airport converts its tarmac into a fitness class for one day
Dubai: Planes lined up at Dubai International Airport (DXB), ready for take-off but right next to the runway, something rare was happening. Instead of airport staff or travellers, a crowd of riders were pedalling to the beat, music blasting as the sun rose over the tarmac. For anyone peering out of the plane window, it was a sight to remember, a full-on spin class happening right where jets usually prepare for flight.
And yes, this happens only in Dubai, the only airport in the world that transforms its runway into a cycling arena.
On November 6, DXB once again turned its runway into a high-energy spin studio as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC). The annual event, held in collaboration with premium fitness studio CRANK, is one of the most exclusive fitness experiences in the city and one of its most visually stunning.
Participants took on a high-intensity 30-minute ride led by CRANK’s top instructors, set to pulsing playlists and motivational coaching. With planes taxiing in the background, engines roaring and the morning light breaking across the runway, it was a workout like no other.
Michelle Lee, Vice President of Brand and Communications at Dubai Airports, said the runway ride reflects DXB’s vision to connect people and inspire wellness.
“The CRANK Runway Ride reflects our continued commitment to supporting Dubai’s ambition to build healthier and more active communities. It also reflects our commitment to delivering unique DXB experiences that connect people, create memorable moments, and contribute to the city’s culture of health and vitality,” she said.
For Nuno Costa, founder and general manager of CRANK, seeing riders take over one of the world’s busiest runways never gets old.
“We made history last year by transforming this iconic runway into a high-energy cycling studio. Then, we were in the area where planes were landing, this year, we’re where the planes take off. You can see them parked, revving their engines, ready to go. It’s an electric feeling,” he told Gulf News.
Costa recalled how the concept began as “a crazy idea” one that DXB immediately embraced.
“We approached the Dubai Airports team last year and they said, ‘Yes, let’s make it happen.’ I think this is the only airport in the world that could make such an idea a reality and that makes it even more special.”
Among those leading the ride was Adam Rees, one of CRANK’s star instructors and a former Emirates cabin crew member.
“I’ve spent plenty of time at the airport, but never on the runway with planes taking off right beside me. It’s insane, such a powerful experience,” he said.
Team Angel Wolf, a Dubai-based non-profit foundation founded by the Watson family, promotes an inclusive and active lifestyle alongside People of Determination, inspired by their son Rio Watson.
Representing the foundation at the event were Nick Watson and his daughter Tia, who are regular participants in community fitness initiatives across Dubai and this was yet another event that reflected their ongoing mission of inclusion through movement.
“I’ve never done a spin class before, and for my first one to be on an airport runway, that’s unbelievable,” said Tia. “The energy, the music, the vibe, it was so much fun.”
Team Angel Wolf were recently enlisted by DXB as strategic advisors to help make the airport the world’s most accessible and inclusive, guiding them in identifying gaps and co-creating solutions for People of Determination.
Another standout participant was the mother-daughter duo, Aarti and Avni Shah. Aarti, a Person of Determination, model, and influencer, joined her mother Avni for the event. Both regularly take part in fitness and sports activities across Dubai, and Aarti was the first POD to take part in this unique runway spin class.
“It’s an incredible experience. Doing this on the runway was truly once-in-a-lifetime, and we hope to come back next year. Even if you’ve never tried a spin class before, it doesn’t matter, just enjoy it, and you’ll fall in love,” said the duo.
Even Dubai Airports staff couldn’t resist joining the fun. Veena Wadhwani and Tadd Farrugia, both employees, described the event as surreal.
“You can feel the air, the wind, and the energy. I’ve done spin classes before, but this is on another level,” said Veena.
“It’s freeing, it’s fast, and the adrenaline hits different when planes are taking off beside you,” added Tadd. “The 30 minutes fly by, and you just want more.”
With music pounding, aircraft engines roaring, and riders pedalling in unison, the event isn’t just a workout, it’s a celebration of Dubai’s energy, inclusivity, and unrelenting drive to turn bold ideas into reality.
