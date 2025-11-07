GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Kerala approves TVM Light Metro: First phase cleared with 27 stations over 31 km

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan approves phase one alignment of Thiruvananthapuram Metro

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Key interchange stations will be located at Kazhakkoottam, Technopark, and Kariavattom.
Key interchange stations will be located at Kazhakkoottam, Technopark, and Kariavattom.
Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has approved the alignment for the first phase of the Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail project (Light Metro).

According to a statement from the CM’s office, the 31-kilometre phase-I route will connect major hubs including all three phases of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, the Thampanoor KSRTC bus stand, the railway station, the Secretariat, and the Government Medical College Hospital.

27 stations planned along the route

According to a PTI report, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will implement the metro project, which will include 27 stations.

Key interchange stations will be located at Kazhakkoottam, Technopark, and Kariavattom.

The route will begin at Pappanamcode, passing through Killippalam, Palayam, Sreekariyam, Kazhakkoottam, Technopark, Kochuveli, and the airport, before ending at Enchakkal.

Preparatory works underway

As part of preparatory work for the metro, KMRL has been assigned the construction of flyovers at Sreekariyam, Ulloor, and Pattom. Of these, the Sreekariyam flyover is reported to be progressing rapidly.

The Chief Minister stated that the metro project is expected to accelerate infrastructure growth and urban development in the state capital.

Detailed report and planning

The Transport Department has instructed KMRL to prepare and submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) following the approved alignment, in line with the Metro Rail Policy 2017 and central government guidelines.

Administrative sanction for implementing light metro systems in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode was first granted in September 2015. The entire project was later handed over to KMRL in September 2022, including preparation of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), Alternative Analysis Report (AAR), and revised DPR.

Metro chosen for city’s future needs

Following a comprehensive mobility study, KMRL concluded that a Mono Rail or Light Metro would not suffice for the city’s growing population. A conventional metro system, similar to those in other major cities, was deemed the most suitable solution.

The final approved alignment ensures seamless connectivity between key urban travel hubs, supporting Thiruvananthapuram’s long-term urban mobility needs.

Related Topics:
keralaindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Skip Dh25 parking at DWT: Take Dubai Metro for a stress-free visit

RTA’s tips for motorists: How to avoid Dh25/hr parking

2m read
Burj Khalifa displayed a special show to mark the 20th anniversary of RTA.

RTA@20: Watch Burj Khalifa show, gifts for commuters

3m read
How to avoid the Dh25 parking fee at Beautyworld 2025

How to avoid the Dh25 parking fee at Beautyworld 2025

2m read
We’ve rounded up the 8 best winter camping essentials in the UAE for 2025—gear that’s practical, powerful, and a little bit fun.

8 best winter camping gear essentials in the UAE, 2025

5m read