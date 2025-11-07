Kerala approves TVM Light Metro: First phase cleared with 27 stations over 31 km

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan approves phase one alignment of Thiruvananthapuram Metro
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has approved the alignment for the first phase of the Thiruvananthapuram Metro Rail project (Light Metro).
According to a statement from the CM’s office, the 31-kilometre phase-I route will connect major hubs including all three phases of Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, the Thampanoor KSRTC bus stand, the railway station, the Secretariat, and the Government Medical College Hospital.
According to a PTI report, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) will implement the metro project, which will include 27 stations.
Key interchange stations will be located at Kazhakkoottam, Technopark, and Kariavattom.
The route will begin at Pappanamcode, passing through Killippalam, Palayam, Sreekariyam, Kazhakkoottam, Technopark, Kochuveli, and the airport, before ending at Enchakkal.
As part of preparatory work for the metro, KMRL has been assigned the construction of flyovers at Sreekariyam, Ulloor, and Pattom. Of these, the Sreekariyam flyover is reported to be progressing rapidly.
The Chief Minister stated that the metro project is expected to accelerate infrastructure growth and urban development in the state capital.
The Transport Department has instructed KMRL to prepare and submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) following the approved alignment, in line with the Metro Rail Policy 2017 and central government guidelines.
Administrative sanction for implementing light metro systems in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode was first granted in September 2015. The entire project was later handed over to KMRL in September 2022, including preparation of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), Alternative Analysis Report (AAR), and revised DPR.
Following a comprehensive mobility study, KMRL concluded that a Mono Rail or Light Metro would not suffice for the city’s growing population. A conventional metro system, similar to those in other major cities, was deemed the most suitable solution.
The final approved alignment ensures seamless connectivity between key urban travel hubs, supporting Thiruvananthapuram’s long-term urban mobility needs.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox