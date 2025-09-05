Onam 2025: Indian expats in UAE showcase 'real Kerala story' of unity

From Malayali eateries to Michelin venues, Onasadhya brings people of all faiths together
From eateries run by Malayalis to Michelin-recognised restaurants, dining spots across the country offered Onasadhya for lunch on Friday, which coincided with a public holiday marking the Prophet’s Birthday.
While many savoured the elaborate meal for its unique flavours and dozens of traditional dishes, others also used the occasion to highlight the spirit of inclusion and harmony that Onam represents.
Shamida Asif, an international behaviour analyst and motivational speaker in Dubai, shared a message on social media: “We will serve Onasadhya after your Juma’h (Friday) prayer. By the time you finish your prayers, we will make the Sadhya ready. This is our real Kerala story.”
Her remark drew on the controversy surrounding the Malayalam film The Kerala Story, which faced protests for allegedly presenting a divisive narrative about Kerala’s communal harmony. Whether or not the film’s storyline, supported by sections of political groups, is fictional, many Indian expats from Kerala say Onam is the perfect time to show what Kerala truly stands for.
Shamida not only posted her message but also shared photos and videos of her and her husband in ethnic Kerala attire, celebrating with friends from different faiths.
“We celebrated the Prophet’s Birthday at home in the morning, and my husband went to the mosque for the Friday prayers. After that, we got together with our friends for Onam celebration in the afternoon at the party hall of a friend’s apartment in Bur Dubai. When we continue to share such a beautiful camaraderie, we won’t let anyone change the real Kerala story,” she said, adding that her Onam festivities would continue with another group of friends at a restaurant on Saturday.
Fiyas Aboobacker, regional sales manager at an international home appliances company, said he celebrated Onam with colleagues of various nationalities in Dubai on Thursday and with family friends in Sharjah on Friday.
“In Kerala, we continue to hold on to our values of harmony and inclusion and in the UAE, that assumes an international dimension. As our regional managing director, Murat Kahriman, who is from Turkey, posted on LinkedIn, we celebrated not only a festival of prosperity and togetherness, but also the strength of our diverse multicultural team.”
He added: “Thiruvonam and the Prophet’s Birthday falling on the same day became a beautiful coincidence and offered us double reasons to celebrate. Many of us wore mundu and shirt for our prayer in the mosque and continued in the same attire for Onam celebrations later. We had a sumptuous Onasadhya and the ladies danced Thiruvathira in our Onam celebration in Sharjah today.”
Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali, often described as the Malayali community’s international brand ambassador, echoed similar sentiments in his Onam message.
Recalling his childhood, he said a Hindu neighbour’s family used to share payasam with his during Thiruvonam.
“Onam is a festival of love, fraternity, equality and prosperity. Wherever Malayalis are present, they celebrate Onam with everyone living nearby. In the Gulf countries, I have witnessed people from various countries celebrating Onam and having Onasadhya together… Whether it is Eid, Christmas or Onam, everyone here celebrates all the festivals together, thanks to the Rulers who promote tolerance, and we must pray for their health and long life and for this country.”
Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and restaurants reported steady growth in their Onam customer base year on year. Lulu, for example, imported more than 2,500 tonnes of fresh vegetables to cater to the demand.
In Dubai alone, Calicut Paragon Restaurant in Karama served over 3,600 Onasadhya meals, including takeaways, according to general manager Manikandan Mahadevan. Calicut Notebook Restaurant, with six outlets across the UAE, sold more than 18,000, said managing director Satheesh Kumar.
This year, Onasadhya also reached fine dining tables, with Michelin-recognised restaurants adding their touch. Punjab Grill at Anantara Downtown Dubai paired its Kerala feast with a specially curated Onam mocktail menu.
For many educators, Onam celebrations carried an extra sparkle as the festival coincided with Teachers’ Day in India.
Sheena Cherian, a math teacher at an Indian school in Dubai, hosted about 30 colleagues and their families at her home in Al Warqa.
“We get together for Onam every year and we usually have Teachers’ Day celebrations at school. This time both the special occasions falling on the same day meant double celebration for us. All of us had an awesome time. We had a potluck Sadhya, played many games and danced and sang… It was all in the typical Kerala style, along with some non-Malayali teachers as well — no caste, no creed, no religion.”
According to Hindu beliefs, Onam marks the homecoming of mythical King Mahabali, affectionately called Maveli, whose reign in Kerala is remembered as a golden era of prosperity, equality, and justice. According to the legend, people of all castes, creeds, and communities lived in harmony under his rule.
The annual celebration of Onam, marked by the grand Onasadhya feast, floral carpets, and cultural festivities, symbolises that spirit of unity and inclusion. For Malayalis everywhere, recreating Mahabali’s vision means coming together across faiths and backgrounds, keeping alive the ideal that no one is left out of the table of abundance.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox