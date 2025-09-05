GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Onam celebrations in UAE and around the world spread joy, colour, and tradition

Onam celebrated across the world with floral carpets, festive feasts and cultural shows

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Teachers in Kochi celebrate Onam with floral decorations and cultural festivities, marking Kerala’s harvest festival that honours King Mahabali and the spirit of unity. The annual celebration, which honours the legendary King Mahabali and the spirit of unity, once again brought together people of all ages and backgrounds.
Teachers in Kochi celebrate Onam with floral decorations and cultural festivities, marking Kerala’s harvest festival that honours King Mahabali and the spirit of unity. The annual celebration, which honours the legendary King Mahabali and the spirit of unity, once again brought together people of all ages and backgrounds.
IANS
1/12
Women from the Malayalee community in Bhopal perform at a cultural event during Onam celebrations organised by the United Malayalee Association.
ANI
2/12
The festive spirit of Onam came alive at Lulu Hypermarket in Dubai’s Al Barsha, where colourful decorations, floral arrangements, and traditional displays welcomed shoppers and visitors.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
3/12
Families create intricate Pookkalam (floral carpets) at community centres and schools during Onam celebrations, symbolising prosperity and welcome. Above celebrations in Chennai.
ANI
4/12
Students perform a traditional dance as part of Onam celebrations, the annual harvest festival of Kerala.
IANS
5/12
The highlight for many was the Onasadhya, a grand vegetarian feast served on banana leaves. With more than two dozen delicacies, including avial, sambar, olan, and payasam, the meal captured the essence of Kerala’s culinary heritage.
ANI
6/12
Stage shows, music, and drama performances showcased Kerala’s cultural vibrancy, while local organisers emphasised the inclusive spirit of Onam, welcoming people from diverse nationalities to join in the festivities.
IANS
7/12
Participants take part in a lively tug-of-war competition during Onam celebrations in Kochi.
ANI
8/12
Employees of 18 nationalities celebrate Onam in Dubai.
Supplied
9/12
The staff of GIG Gulf in Dubai marked the harvest festival of Onam with joy, colour, and tradition. Employees came together to create a festive ambience at their workplace, complete with floral pookkalam designs and traditional attire that reflected the spirit of Kerala’s biggest festival.
X/GIG Gulf
10/12
The family of Sandhya EK (second from left) celebrated Onam with family friends ahead of Thiruvonam, which falls on a public holiday this year, saving the day for family festivities.
Supplied
11/12
Children dressed in traditional Kerala attire celebrate Onam at a school in Chennai, showcasing the festival’s rich culture and heritage.
ANI
12/12
Students prepare a floral design during Onam celebrations, adding vibrance and tradition to the festive atmosphere.
IANS

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Prithviraj Sukumaran

How to celebrate Onam with Prithviraj in UAE this year?

2m read
For decades, Onam has united the Malayali community in the UAE in a colourful blend of tradition and expatriate spirit. What began as small family gatherings in the late 1970s and 1980s has grown into one of the most anticipated cultural celebrations on the expatriate calendar. Above, members of the Indian community celebrate Onam with artistic performances and traditional festivities at Al Nasr Leisureland in Dubai, August 17, 2007.

Onam in UAE: Gatherings get grander through the years

2m read
Wherever in the world they are, Malayalees celebrate Onam. But for many Kerala expats in the UAE and Gulf, the full Onam experience comes from being back in their hometowns.

Waiting 30 years to celebrate Onam in Kerala

2m read
Pookalam: Onam flower decoration

Atham blooms, and so does the Onam spirit of Kerala

3m read