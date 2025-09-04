More than 8,000 guests are expected at this massive starry cultural spectacle
Dubai: Onam in the UAE just got bigger. This year, Malayalis across the Emirates have one more reason to mark their calendars: superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran will be celebrating Onam in Sharjah as part of Onamamangam 2025.
The family-centric affair will blend tradition, stardom, and spectacle — and yes, the rare chance to see Prithviraj up close.
No Onam is complete without the iconic Sadhya, and Onamamangam takes it to another level.
More than 8,000 guests will sit down for the traditional vegetarian feast, served on banana leaves in true Kerala style.
The icing on the payasam?
Prithviraj is scheduled to make appearance during the event that evening, alongside other celebrity guests.
If you’re wondering how to catch a glimpse of the actor beyond the feast, here’s the good news: Prithviraj is scheduled to take part in a Meet & Greet session, designed to bring fans closer than ever before.
Tip: Arrive early, keep your phone cameras ready, and don’t skip the premium ticket categories that offer closer access to the celebrity zone.
The night doesn’t end with the feast.
Music director Stephen Devassy & Band headline a live concert, joined by singers Haricharan, Job Kurian, Anju Joseph, and Praseetha Chalakkudy.
Viral stars such as Hanan Sha, Thirumali, and Thudwiser will bring a fresh, edgy vibe to the stage. Malayalam actors and radio presenters Mithun and Nyla Usha will get the ball rolling!
More seasons to go:
Alongside the celebrity appearances, the event packs in:
Cultural performances like Chendamelam, Shinkari Melam, and a special Chenda-Violin fusion.
Dance shows by K-SQUAD.
Games for all ages with prizes up for grabs.
A late-night set by DJ Jazzy to keep the energy high.
Entry starts at under Dh70, making it one of the most accessible star-studded events in the UAE. Children under 4 get in free.
By car: Head to Expo Center Sharjah via Al Wahda Street or Al Taawun Road (GPS highly advised).
By bus: E303, E307, or E308 to Ansar Mall 2 stop, then a 13-minute walk.
By taxi: Quickest and easiest option for hassle-free arrival.
