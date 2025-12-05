Indian expats from Kerala in UAE mourn iconic voice of first Malayalam FM radio

Famous media personality dies in Kerala, leaving Malayali media fraternity in grief
Dubai: Indian expats from Kerala in the UAE are paying heartfelt tributes to Sanal Potty, the renowned journalist, TV anchor and former radio presenter who died on December 2 at a hospital in Kochi.
Sanal, remembered for his soft-spoken warmth and versatile media presence, was a familiar figure to Malayali audiences through his long stint as the morning show host on Asianet and later as programme head and anchor at Jeevan TV.
For many Malayalis in the UAE, however, he will always remain the unforgettable voice of the country’s first Malayalam FM radio segment. As a voice and presence that shaped a generation of Malayalam media storytelling, Sanal has left behind a legacy cherished by viewers, listeners and colleagues across Kerala and the UAE.
Senior Malayalam media personality Nissar Syed recalled their early days together in the UAE media scene in late 1990s.
“We both worked in radio channels back then. I was with Radio Asia, which was an AM channel, and Sanal was with Hum FM, which was launched as a Hindi, Urdu, Malayalam FM station under Umm Al Quwain Radio,” he said.
“It was technically the first Malayalam FM channel in the UAE and Sanal and award-winning dubbing artist Vimmy Mariam George were the hosts of the first interactive show,” recalled Nissar, now chief editor of online channel Dubai Vartha.
He remembered the show as a highly popular phone-in programme. “Sanal used to be the one to answer the calls saying ‘Hello Hum FM.’ He used to speak eloquently and had deep knowledge about various subjects. He used to anchor TV programmes also while he was here. He had become a household name, and everyone had huge respect for him,” he added.
Sanal returned to Kerala after the Malayalam segment was discontinued, and the channel shifted to Hindi-Urdu programming.
Deepa Ganesh, general manager of Asia Vision Advertising and Events Management and a former radio presenter, said she had known Sanal since their college days in Kerala.
“Though we were in different colleges, as music students, we used to meet during cultural programmes and competitions. We had associated for some TV programmes also. Later, we met again here in the UAE as we worked in two different radio stations. Still, we had maintained that friendship,” she said.
Deepa described Sanal’s passing as a “big loss to the media fraternity”. “He was excellent in anchoring and producing shows. He was known for his general knowledge and in-depth knowledge in music. Sanal was a handsome hero among the students in college days. He had fans as a musician and singer also,” she said.
She fondly recalled a moment they had admired him on stage. “Once we had envied him seeing him play thamburu (string instrument tambura or tanpura) for a Carnatic music concert of legendary singer KJ Yesudas at a Soorya Festival. Some time ago, I had heard about his ongoing health issues, and we were hoping that he would recover after the kidney transplant. It is a big loss,” said Deepa, who is a social media personality as well.
Well-known author and Dubai-based Hit FM radio news presenter Shabu Kilithattil, who worked with Sanal on various events, remembered him with deep emotion.
“Sanal Potty was a presenter marked by exceptional attentiveness, a quality that truly defined him,” he wrote in a social media post.
“He always spoke with remarkable calm, choosing every word with care, delivering it with a gentleness that was entirely his own. He sang beautifully and could offer just the right touch of humour whenever the moment called for it.”
Shabu said their last conversation took place only this past Sunday, when Sanal expressed concerns about the costs of his upcoming kidney transplant. However, he passed away before the surgery could take place.
He also recalled their final meeting at the National Arts Festival for the Differently Abled, ‘Sammohan,’ at Magic Planet, organised by magician Gopinath Muthukad, where the duo had served as hosts. “A group photo from that event has now become both precious and painful,” Shabu added.
