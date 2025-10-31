Coughs, colds lasting longer this season? Dubai doctors explain the unusual new trend

Experts say patients are reporting symptoms extending into the third week
Community members across the UAE are noticing something unusual this season – colds, coughs, and flu-like illnesses that just don’t seem to go away.
Doctors told Gulf News that more patients are showing up with respiratory symptoms that last for weeks, raising concern among families and prompting calls for better awareness and timely medical care.
According to Dr Dharmendra Panchal, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Medeor Hospital, Dubai, there has been a “noticeable trend of respiratory illnesses with prolonged duration” these days.
“Many patients are reporting symptoms that persist beyond the typical recovery period, with coughs and cold-like symptoms extending into the second and even third week,” he said.
Under normal circumstances, the common cold clears up in about 7 to 10 days. Uncomplicated influenza usually resolves in 5 to 7 days, although mild fatigue may linger for a short while.
“In some cases, post-viral cough can persist for 3-4 weeks,” Dr Panchal said. “However, the acute phase of illness such as fever, body aches, and significant malaise should improve within the first week. When symptoms persist beyond two weeks without improvement, or worsen after first improvement, it calls for medical evaluation.”
Dr Mohammed Hassan Kazia, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Prime Medical Center, Oasis Mall Branch, warned that while many lingering coughs are benign, some can indicate more serious conditions.
“Early diagnosis is key,” he said. “While a post-infection cough is often harmless and goes away on its own, a persistent or unexplained cough could signal something more serious. Whether it's allergies, asthma, or early lung disease, timely medical evaluation is essential.”
Dr Kazia advised several home-care measures to manage chronic coughs while waiting to see a doctor:
Stay well-hydrated to thin mucus and soothe the throat.
Avoid triggers like smoke, perfumes or allergens.
Use a humidifier to keep airways moist.
Elevate your head while sleeping to reduce reflux-related cough.
Try steam inhalation for temporary relief.
Doctors point to a mix of interconnected factors: environmental, behavioural, and biological factors driving this trend in the UAE.
Seasonal transition: The shift from the scorching summer heat to cooler winter weather creates conditions where viruses thrive. The contrast between outdoor and indoor temperatures can irritate respiratory linings – the body’s first defence against infection.
Increased indoor gatherings: The winter season encourages more social activity, shopping mall visits, and community events. Crowded indoor settings allow viruses to spread easily.
Back-to-school infections: “Children often pick up infections at school and bring them home, where they easily spread among members of all ages,” Dr Panchal said.
Multiple viruses in circulation: Experts say a variety of respiratory pathogens including influenza, RSV, adenoviruses, and cold viruses are circulating simultaneously. Some may be new variants that the immune system has not encountered before, prolonging recovery.
Immunity gaps: During the COVID-19 pandemic, reduced exposure to everyday viruses may have weakened natural immunity. “Our immune systems may now be responding differently to these pathogens,” said Dr Panchal.
Environmental and lifestyle factors: Air conditioning, a constant in UAE homes and offices, can dry out respiratory passages and worsen coughs. Low water intake and long hours in dry environments also contribute to lingering symptoms.
While prolonged coughs and colds are not new, their persistence and intensity seem to be more pronounced this year.
“The combination of prolonged symptom duration and higher numbers of cases is something new,” said Dr Panchal. “Globally, post-pandemic changes in immunity, virus evolution, and social behaviour have altered the typical patterns of seasonal respiratory infections. We need more surveillance data to fully understand this trend and distinguish it from normal seasonal variation.”
Doctors urge residents not to ignore symptoms that persist or worsen. Medical evaluation is necessary if:
Symptoms last more than 10-14 days without improvement.
Fever exceeds 39 degrees C or lasts longer than three to four days.
There is chest pain, difficulty breathing, or severe fatigue.
Symptoms improve and then worsen again.
Sputum is bloody or rust-coloured.
People with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart or lung disease, the elderly, pregnant women, and young children should seek prompt attention if symptoms develop.
“If you are using over-the-counter medication for more than a week without significant improvement, consult a doctor,” Dr Panchal advised. “Early medical evaluation can help identify secondary bacterial infections like sinusitis, pneumonia, and bronchitis that may require specific treatment.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox