Dubai hospitals report post-Diwali surge in respiratory, diabetic cases

Doctors warn that even “eco-friendly” firecrackers are not without risk
Hospitals in Dubai have reported a “noticeable increase” in patients seeking treatment for respiratory distress, seasonal infections and diabetic emergencies following Diwali celebrations.
While no major burn cases were recorded, doctors said smoke from firecrackers, festive overeating and changing weather conditions have combined to trigger a rise in post-festival medical cases.
Dr Shyam Raja Mohan, Specialist in Internal Medicine at Prime Hospital, Dubai, told Gulf News that there was a “clear surge” in the number of patients requiring urgent care after festival celebrations.
“This Diwali, I noticed a clear surge in patients with uncontrolled diabetes – many of my regular diabetic patients came in with significantly high blood sugar levels after overindulging in sweets,” he said.
“There was also a marked increase in respiratory infections and worsening of bronchial asthma, likely linked to the spike in smoke exposure. Interestingly, I didn’t encounter any burn injuries personally, but the respiratory load was unmistakable,” he said.
Doctors at Aster Hospital in Mankhool – a busy area for Diwali gatherings – reported a rise in seasonal patients, particularly children, seniors and people with chronic respiratory conditions.
Dr Jolsana Augustine, Specialist Pulmonologist, said post-Diwali health complaints are triggered by a combination of factors.
“Smoke and fine particles from firecrackers, along with seasonal changes from warmer to cooler weather, can trigger mild airway irritation,” she said.
“Viral infections and allergies may also play a role. These factors together cause a short-term increase in respiratory symptoms among sensitive individuals.”
She said children, the elderly, and people with asthma, COPD or heart problems are “most sensitive” to such environmental changes.
Despite efforts to promote cleaner celebrations, doctors warned that even “eco-friendly” firecrackers are not risk-free.
“When it comes to firecrackers – a cracker is a cracker,” said Dr Mohan. “Even so-called ‘green crackers’ are not safe. They may reduce noise or some gaseous emissions, but the fine metal aerosols they release can still cause lung irritation, asthma flares, eye and skin irritation, and even contribute to subtle burns at a micro level.”
Cough and sore throat
Wheezing
Chest tightness
Runny nose
Shortness of breath
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Chest pain or tightness
Persistent high fever (>38.5°C)
Severe fatigue or confusion in elderly patients
Rapid breathing, poor feeding, or lethargy in children
Severe wheezing
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox