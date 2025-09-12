Pink Caravan brings free breast cancer screenings to workplaces this October

Mini Mobile Clinic offers fast, free breast exams – right at your office doorstep
Sharjah
Every October, the world turns pink to raise awareness about breast cancer. This year, the Pink Caravan is once again taking its message on the road. Through its dedicated Mini Mobile Clinic, the initiative offers free breast examinations, promoting early detection and timely care.
Companies can make a difference
By hosting the clinic at their workplaces, companies support the Pink Caravan’s life-saving mission and invest in the health and well-being of employees and the wider community – echoing the UN’s call for good health for all.
Why clinical breast checks matter
A clinical breast examination is a simple, quick procedure that plays a crucial role in early breast cancer detection. It helps identify early signs of the disease and allows specialists to detect changes that may require further tests, such as a mammogram.
Expanding access through mobile clinics
To make early detection services widely accessible, the Pink Caravan operates two units:
The Mobile Medical Clinic is equipped with an advanced radiology unit (mammogram) featuring 2D and 3D technology, offering advanced diagnostic screenings. Most October appointments are already booked.
The Mini Mobile Clinic, dedicated exclusively to clinical breast examinations, provides a practical way to reach more women and expand access to essential screenings.
Partnership for impact
By hosting the Mini Mobile Clinic, companies contribute directly to achieving SDG3, the UN’s global goal to reduce premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by one-third through prevention and treatment by 2030, while ensuring healthcare access as a basic human right.
Sustaining year-round awareness
Corporate partnerships with the Pink Caravan extend beyond October. The Mini Mobile Clinic helps sustain awareness campaigns, ensuring more women have access to early detection throughout the year, improving chances of early diagnosis and successful treatment.
A call to invest in community health
The Pink Caravan encourages companies, organisations, and institutions to take part in this initiative by hosting the Mini Mobile Clinic. Doing so demonstrates corporate social responsibility, strengthens public health, and reinforces the message that investing in community health is an investment in a safer, more sustainable future.
