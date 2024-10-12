Sharjah: Breast cancer is a journey fraught with emotional, physical and financial challenges, but for many survivors, it is also a story of courage and hope.

October, marked as International Breast Cancer awareness month, brings renewed attention to the importance of early detection and timely intervention. In the UAE, the civil society organisation Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) and their Pink Caravan breast cancer awareness initiative have been at the forefront, offering life-saving support to countless individuals.

The personal story of breast cancer survivor Sara Shokri, reflects the critical role that community-based support systems, like FOCP, play in overcoming this life-altering diagnosis.

Sara Shokri’s life took an unexpected turn in 2019 when, during a self-examination, she detected an abnormality in her breast. Having resided in the UAE for over 42 years, Sara, originally from Iran, knew the importance of vigilance, especially given her family’s history of cancer. Despite her genetic tests showing no hereditary risk, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. At 49, with a child to care for and no health insurance, Sara found herself facing not only the physical and emotional toll of cancer but also the overwhelming financial burden of her treatment.

With an insurance provider asking for Dh200,000 to cover her treatment, it seemed impossible for Sara to afford the life-saving care she needed. That’s when FOCP stepped in, covering all her medical expenses and ensuring she could receive her treatment at Tawam Hospital. By November 2019, Sara was declared cancer-free.

It wasn’t just the financial support that Sara values most but it was also the emotional backing that FOCP provided. She often attended FOCP events, where the community support played a crucial role in her recovery, helping her find strength in the face of adversity.

Pink Caravan has set up over 100 mobile clinics across the UAE to provide free breast cancer screenings to women and men from October 11 to 30 Image Credit: Supplied

Join the Pink Caravan

This October, as FOCP’s Pink Caravan campaign in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, has set up over 100 mobile clinics across the UAE, along with eight fixed clinics, to provide free breast cancer screenings to women and men. These clinics, available from October 11 to 30, will be stationed in key locations across all seven emirates, ensuring that everyone has access to screenings and consultations.

Beyond screenings, Pink Caravan will be offering awareness workshops and community activities to educate the public about the importance of early detection. With breast cancer being the second most common cancer worldwide, this initiative serves as a critical platform to encourage individuals to take responsibility for their health.

FOCP also calls on companies to support their efforts by booking mobile clinics for their employees or organising corporate wellness days that include mammogram screenings and educational sessions.