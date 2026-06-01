Why growth phases create spending leaks for businesses

Automated spend management not only improves visibility but also reduces the impact of weak financial processes, which continue to drive significant losses. In the UAE, every dirham lost to fraud can cost organisations an estimated Dh4.19 in total once recovery, labour, fees, interest, and replacement costs are factored in. For financial institutions, this rises to Dh4.99. A reconciliation cycle may reveal anomalies, but only after teams have spent hours chasing documents and correcting records. By then, finance has become a recovery function instead of a control function.