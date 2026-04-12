7 practical strategies for coping with stress during conflict
Peace rarely means healing begins right away. About 22 percent of those exposed to warfare within 10 years face struggles such as sadness, worry, or trauma aftermath, according to data from global health records.
From a longevity medicine perspective, chronic stress and anxiety are critical risk factors for premature aging and degenerative diseases. War, in all its forms, affects not just the mind but the body, leading to long-term health consequences.
Screens bring war close, slipping into rooms where people eat, rest, or try to forget. Through pings, headlines, whispers at breakfast, its presence grows without knocking. Distance from battlefields means little when thoughts twist late at night. Sleep fades, replaced by images never asked for. Talk shifts, tinged with tension that wasn’t there before. A hum underneath daily life, steady, hard to name. Experts call it war anxiety, which is a label gaining ground slowly. Not broken nerves, just minds reacting honestly. Logic finds cracks in chaos, tries to make patterns. Fear shows up, not because hearts are weak but because reality isn’t calm. The world stirs unrest, even when skies seem clear.
In places shaped by ongoing conflict, like parts of Eastern Europe, research finds more people struggling with sadness, constant unease, tension held tight in the body. Repeated contact with upsetting news can deepen these reactions. Experts at global health agencies point out that nearly everyone feels shaken during crises, yet only a portion face lasting emotional strain afterward. Not every wound bleeds outward.
So, what happens when we face anxiety but keep moving anyway?
When things fall apart, folks often grab news like a lifeline, thinking facts bring power. Truth bends differently here. Nonstop alerts soaked in emotion keep nerves tight, yet lead nowhere real. Experts suggest something quieter: pick small times for checking updates, maybe twice, never near bedtime. Lines drawn help minds breathe again. Worry less by building something instead. A plan takes shape when you start moving and action replaces fear without needing permission, and progress hides in small steps forward.
Mornings without shape let worry slip in. During hard times, when days blur, thoughts race toward disaster. A steady beat in the day helps quiet that noise. Picture brushing your teeth at the same hour, eating meals on schedule, small things. These moments stitch order back into chaos. Big shifts are not needed. Even one anchor point makes space feel safer. Walking each day brings small wins. Meals set at steady times feed both body and mind well. Fixed work hours? They hold thoughts in place. Fifteen minutes among trees softens the edges of worry. Nature slips in, gently pulling focus back.
When tensions rise, stories tend to split people apart, yet handling stress leans another way entirely. Leaning on others builds steady ground when worry knocks hard. Talking with someone you trust, or showing up where people gather, pulls isolation back from the edge. It hands weight to moments that feel unreal. What matters? Not every chat needs heavy words. Pausing for small talk during big storms keeps balance alive.
One quiet result of war worry shows up as irritation aimed at people nearby, organisations, or whole communities. Instead of helplessness, rage pretends to hand back power, though nothing really changes. Yet that heat tends to feed pain more than fade it. Always remember that you can see kindness when you take a closer look. Therefore, skip quick labels, notice what links us, then pause before reacting.
Did you know heavy feelings live in the muscles, not just in the mind? When stress lingers far off, the body still tenses up anyway. Moving fast, like brisk walking or cycling, can quiet those jitters over time. Breathing slow works too, proven by studies, not guesswork. Attention to the present moment shifts how nerves fire, like turning down a loud speaker.
Strange as it sounds, blocking everything out hurts just as much as facing too much at once. Studies from war zones reveal that pushing things away, through denial, distractions, or numbing feelings, often leads to deeper mental strain. What matters is finding a way to face what’s happening without drowning in it.
When life settles, some find their worry fades. Others carry it forward, letting it disrupt nights, jobs, or bonds. Help from trained people becomes essential then. Healing minds works better when community holds are firm. Evidence shows that steady talk therapy plus reliable connections lessens lasting harm from war wounds.
Living on edge becomes ordinary, especially where chaos hits hard. Noise of worry fades into daily life, like distant thunder that never strikes twice. However, staying alert nonstop hides weariness piling up beneath. What feels normal might just be fatigue wearing a calm face. What keeps you steady when tension builds isn’t grand gestures but tiny acts done with care. Moments of chaos often shrink when attention shifts to what’s within reach. Instead of waiting for calm, some begin folding laundry, brewing tea, or texting someone who listens. A voice heard, a path walked each morning, even how breath slows… these are just anchors. Decisions made quietly matter more than sweeping answers ever do.
Dmitry Kaminskiy is General Partner, Deep Knowledge Group