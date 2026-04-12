A longevity medicine approach to ‘war anxiety’

Living on edge becomes ordinary, especially where chaos hits hard. Noise of worry fades into daily life, like distant thunder that never strikes twice. However, staying alert nonstop hides weariness piling up beneath. What feels normal might just be fatigue wearing a calm face. What keeps you steady when tension builds isn’t grand gestures but tiny acts done with care. Moments of chaos often shrink when attention shifts to what’s within reach. Instead of waiting for calm, some begin folding laundry, brewing tea, or texting someone who listens. A voice heard, a path walked each morning, even how breath slows… these are just anchors. Decisions made quietly matter more than sweeping answers ever do.