Fog. A kind of invisible fog that clouds your mind, growing thicker and deeper as you pore over headlines, news everyday, while refreshing your feed constantly. And yet, it’s a peculiar fog, we continue to function within it. We go to work, complete our tasks, come home, tick off our to-do lists. It’s only when we pause, staring at a blinking cursor, unable to string together a coherent sentence, that we realise just how deeply it has settled in.