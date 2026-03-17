The focus and attention becomes fragmented, as the brain is hyper-vigilant...
The other day, an acquaintance repeatedly got my name wrong in a phone call. I didn’t register it, the first few times. I just hmmed as we continued to discussing a pitch. It only dawned after she suddenly apologised, “Have I been calling you by a different name all this time?”
“I think so. But it’s fine. I barely noticed, I don’t know how,” I said, feeling a little embarrassed as well, as one should.
“We’re all in the same state. It’s fine. It’s just fog.”
Fog. A kind of invisible fog that clouds your mind, growing thicker and deeper as you pore over headlines, news everyday, while refreshing your feed constantly. And yet, it’s a peculiar fog, we continue to function within it. We go to work, complete our tasks, come home, tick off our to-do lists. It’s only when we pause, staring at a blinking cursor, unable to string together a coherent sentence, that we realise just how deeply it has settled in.
Prolonged exposure to conflict or war-related news can trigger chronic stress in the brain. This stress increases hormones like cortisol, which can impair memory and focus. The brain may also stay in a constant state of threat monitoring, reducing cognitive capacity for everyday tasks...
The words keep swimming in front of your eyes, as you try to register every update. You want to tear yourself away from the news, and yet you can’t. You must know what’s happening, but you also don’t want to know.
For instance, Abu Dhabi-based Martina, a communications professional abashedly explains that she made the most basic spelling errors for the simplest of tasks, something she has never done before. “I got the spelling of jewellery and had typos in the word telephone. And I didn’t even notice.”
As Dr Diana Maatouk, Clinical Psychologist at The Hummingbird Clinic explains, the stress wreaks havoc biologically as well. The prolonged exposure to conflict, or war-related news triggers chronic stress in the brain. “The stress increases hormones like cortisol, which impairs memory and focus. The brain may also stay in a constant state of threat monitoring, reducing cognitive capacity for everyday tasks.”
In other words, even if you are far removed from the frontlines, your brain may not fully register that distance. It continues to scan for danger, diverting energy away from routine thinking. And then, the vivid, strong emotions such as fear, sadness and anxiety can disrupt your decision-making. “The frequent exposure to distressing news can also disturb sleep, which is essential for mental clarity.”
The stress response runs quite deep. As Dr. Olivia Pounds, also a Clinical Psychologist at The Hummingbird Clinic, explains, as the body perceives ongoing danger, it releases cortisol and adrenaline. And, high levels of cortisol interferes with the hippocampus, which is the brain region responsible for forming and retrieving memories, which makes it harder to remember details or recall information accurately.
The effects ripple outward. The focus and attention becomes fragmented, as the brain is hyper-vigilant, constantly scanning for threats. So, it becomes difficult to concentrate on normal tasks or filter out distractions.
And, the prefrontal cortex, the area that is responsible for logical thinking and decision-making shuts down. You shift focus to immediate threats, but that means, the attention drifts away from other matters in life.
As a result, the mind feels both overstimulated and overpowered.
One of the most important things to understand about this fog is that it isn’t a failure. “One common misconception is that brain fog means a person is weak or not coping well,” says Dr. Maatouk. “In reality, it is often a normal response to prolonged stress and uncertainty.”
She adds that many people fear something more permanent is happening. “Another misconception is that mental fog indicates permanent cognitive damage, when in many cases it is temporary and improves once stress levels decrease.”
There’s also a quiet guilt that often accompanies it, the feeling that you shouldn’t be affected at all. “Some people also believe that if they are not directly in a war zone, they should not feel mentally affected; however, constant exposure to distressing news can still impact cognitive functioning,” she explains.
And perhaps most damaging of all is how easily it is misread. Brain fog is mistaken for laziness and lack motivation, when the real problem is emotional strain or mental fatigue.
Dr. Jais Adam Troian, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, adds another layer of nuance. “War is a complex phenomenon that is experienced differently by individuals. Some may be directly exposed to violence or feel very threatened and develop anxiety, depression or PTSD, others may actually be thrilled by the disruption of everyday routines they find ‘boring’ or feel energised and proud of taking an active part in the defence of their country.”
Research, he notes, reflects this duality. “Wartime is a strain which has both negative, increased prevalence of mental health issues, but also unexpected psychological consequences, which means increased tolerance of risk, social cohesion and sense of community.”
When the body perceives ongoing danger, it releases stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. High levels of cortisol can interfere with the hippocampus, the brain region responsible for forming and retrieving memories, making it harder to remember details or recall information accurately...
Beyond forgetfulness and fatigue, this mental state can subtly shape how we think, and what we believe. “When people experience brain fog due to stress, anxiety, and information overload, their ability to think critically can weaken,” says Dr. Maatouk. When the cognitive clarity is reduced, you find it more difficult to recognise misleading content.
In an environment already saturated with information, that vulnerability matters. People may be more likely to believe or share misinformation, especially if it aligns with their fears or emotions.
Emotions, too, begin to take the lead. In that state of heightened emotion, such as fear, anxiety, or uncertainty, people can take more impulsive reactions. “Instead of carefully analysing information, people may respond emotionally to dramatic headlines or unverified reports.”
Dr. Troian echoes this, pointing to the broader psychological landscape of uncertainty. “The sense of uncertainty and threat inherent in war does make people more vulnerable to misinformation and conspiracy theories.”
You might not notice the changes immediately. But gradually, stress slowly changes your behaviour.
Perhaps most surprising is how it alters risk. “People exposed to wartime violence tend to develop a higher tolerance for risk. Contrary to what we may think intuitively, people exposed to war can develop a habit of making less conservative or ‘safe’ decisions in different domains,” adds Dr Troian.
While that may sound freeing, it comes with a warning. “This increased risk appetite is a risk factor for addiction, gambling or other forms of risk-taking in the long run.”
If the fog is real, so are the ways to gently move through it.
Dr. Maatouk emphasises small, consistent habits that help the brain reset:
· Limiting news consumption helps prevent information overload and reduces stress.
· Prioritising good sleep supports memory, focus, and overall brain function.
· Practising mindfulness or deep breathing can calm the mind and improve concentration.
· Regular physical activity helps reduce stress and boosts cognitive performance.
· Keeping a structured daily routine provides stability especially during uncertain times.
· Taking breaks from screens and news allows the brain to rest and reset.
· Connecting with friends or family can ease emotional strain.
Engaging in relaxing activities helps reduce mental fatigue.
Grounding techniques, she adds, can be especially effective in moments when the mind feels overwhelmed:
· Deep breathing (4–4–6 method) helps calm the nervous system and reduce stress that contributes to mental fog.
· The 5–4–3–2–1 Grounding technique brings attention back to the present moment and helps reduce anxiety and mental overload.
· Body scan meditation helps release stress stored in the body.
· Mindful walking, paying attention to your breathing, footsteps, and surroundings.
· Journaling can help organize mental clutter and improve clarity.
Even a few minutes a day, she notes, can make a difference. “Practising these exercises regularly can help reduce stress, improve emotional regulation, and restore mental clarity during periods of ongoing conflict.”
Wartime stress also seems to make people less inhibited and slightly more impulsive. Other lines of research using behavioural experiments find that, overall, people exposed to wartime violence tend to develop a higher tolerance for risk. Contrary to what we may think intuitively, people exposed to war can develop a habit of making less conservative or “safe” decisions in different domains...
In times of crisis, the simplest habits often become the most essential.
“Maintaining a consistent daily routine provides stability and helps the brain manage stress more effectively,” says Dr. Maatouk. “Quality sleep restores cognitive functions such as memory, focus, and emotional regulation, while balanced nutrition supplies the brain with the energy it needs to think clearly.”
Dr. Troian reinforces the point. “In wartime as in peacetime, the lifestyle factors that protect your mental health are well known: physical activity and sleep are key.”
And while food is often discussed, he offers a measured perspective. “There is no good evidence that specific food items you eat or avoid may prevent you from experiencing depression, anxiety or PTSD.”
The fog is actually a signa, a mind trying to process more than it was designed to hold, while still showing up for daily life.
And perhaps the most reassuring part is this: just as it settles in, it can begin to lift the same way, through small pauses, boundaries, and the steady act of returning, again and again, to the present moment.