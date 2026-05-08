Becoming Parents: How new parents rewrite identity, love and everyday life

What caught her off guard was the intensity of the emotional shift. The smallest changes carry weight now. “His smile, a new sound, or the way he recognises us,” she says, describing how these moments fill her day in a way she did not anticipate. That presence has reshaped how she sees herself. Her routine now revolves entirely around Kabir, though she does not describe it as limiting. “It feels purposeful,” she says. Her perspective on her body has shifted as well. “It feels less like something to bounce back and more like something to respect,” she says.