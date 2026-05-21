Emper Perfumes turns an Arab Icon into a fragrance collection

The company reimagines the iconic Dallah through a bold fragrance collection
Across the Middle East, the Dallah is rarely just a coffee pot. The ornate, long-spouted vessel that has graced Arabian majlis gatherings for generations carries with it an entire language — of welcome, generosity, and belonging. To be offered coffee from a Dallah is to be received as a guest of honour. It is a gesture loaded with cultural weight, and it is precisely that weight that Dubai-based Emper Perfumes has chosen to carry into its newest fragrance collection.
The Dallah Collection comprises three distinct scents — Dallah Arabica, Dallah Turkish, and Dallah Cuba — each drawing from a different coffee tradition while remaining anchored to the symbol's deeper spirit of warmth and hospitality. For a fragrance house that has built its identity around connecting cultural heritage with modern luxury, the Dallah is perhaps the most fitting muse yet.
Dallah Arabica is the most expressive of the three. It opens with a burst of raspberry, pink pepper, and mandarin — vivid, immediate, and unapologetically bold. The scent then softens into a floral heart of tuberose, orange blossom, and rose before settling into a warm base of tonka, musk, and sandalwood. The result is a refined unisex fragrance that feels confident without being overpowering, rooted in Arabian elegance while remaining entirely wearable for a contemporary audience.
Dallah Turkish takes a richer, more layered approach. The opening is sparkling — litchi, pear, bergamot, grapefruit, cassis, and pink pepper creating an immediate impression of complexity. As the fragrance develops, Turkish rose, agarwood, incense, may rose, and freesia emerge at the heart, before amber, mineral notes, and ambergris bring the composition to a deep, sophisticated close. It is a fragrance for those women who prefer their luxury with texture and character, something that evolves on the skin across the course of a day.
Dallah Cuba rounds out the collection with the freshest profile of the three for Men. Clary sage opens cleanly at the top, followed by Egyptian jasmine and marine notes that give the fragrance an unexpected lightness. The base — amber, mineral notes, and ambergris — anchors it with warmth and longevity. Fresh yet warm, modern yet timeless, it demonstrates the collection's ability to bridge tradition and contemporary appeal without sacrificing either.
Beyond the scent compositions, the collection reflects a deliberate design vision. Each bottle has been crafted to stand out visually, drawing on the Dallah's own elegance — sculptural, premium, and immediately recognisable in its cultural reference.
Akbar Mun, Founder of Emper Perfumes, described the thinking behind the collection simply, "Fragrance is more than just a scent. It is an extension of one's personality, a silent yet powerful statement. With the Dallah Collection, we wanted to celebrate a symbol deeply connected to Arabian culture and hospitality, while creating perfumes that feel luxurious, wearable, and relevant for today's global consumer."
The Dallah Collection is available at the Emper Factory Outlet in National Industries Park, Jebel Ali, Dubai, and online at Emperperfumes.com.