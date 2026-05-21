Emper Perfumes turns an Arab Icon into a fragrance collection

Across the Middle East, the Dallah is rarely just a coffee pot. The ornate, long-spouted vessel that has graced Arabian majlis gatherings for generations carries with it an entire language — of welcome, generosity, and belonging. To be offered coffee from a Dallah is to be received as a guest of honour. It is a gesture loaded with cultural weight, and it is precisely that weight that Dubai-based Emper Perfumes has chosen to carry into its newest fragrance collection.