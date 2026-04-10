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How the Philippines is working with the Holy See to strengthen migrant rights

Philippines eyes stronger Vatican ties to protect migrant workers under UN migration plan

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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"For 75 years, the Philippines and the Holy See have shared more than diplomatic ties. We share faith," said Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in a post on Facebook
"For 75 years, the Philippines and the Holy See have shared more than diplomatic ties. We share faith," said Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in a post on Facebook
Facebook / Bongbong Marcos

Dubai: The Philippines is seeking to deepen its cooperation with the Holy See to advance the protection of migrant workers worldwide.

During the 75th anniversary celebration of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the Holy See held in Manila, president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has noted the need for stronger international partnership at a time when global migration challenges are becoming “increasingly volatile, uncertain, and complex.” 

Marcos has stressed that the country cannot address these issues alone and collaboration with partners such as the Holy See remains essential in building “more just, humane, and inclusive communities.”

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Global migration framework

At the centre of the partnership is the global compact for safe, orderly, and regular migration (GCM), a United Nations framework designed to improve how countries manage migration.

According to Marcos, the GCM is important for countries like the Philippines, where millions of citizens work abroad and rely on overseas employment to support their families.

The Holy See, the governing body of the Catholic church in Vatican, has long been a key partner in promoting human dignity, social justice, and peace-building.

Marcos has bared that the Catholic church has helped form the nation’s values, pointing to its influence through education, healthcare, and charitable institutions across the country.

Moreover, he has referred to Catholic social teaching, such as the encyclical Rerum Novarum, as a guiding principle in the Philippines’ efforts to uphold labour rights and protect vulnerable sectors, including migrant workers.

The Filipino diaspora

Millions of Filipinos live and work overseas as seafarers, domestic workers, healthcare professionals, engineers, among many others.

Marcos has paid tribute to their sacrifices, saying they continue to support families back home while contributing to the global economy.

“Many of our religious and lay people serve overseas as missionaries and pastoral workers, reflecting the vital role Filipinos play in advancing the church’s universal mission,” said the president.

Shared commitment to peace 

Additionally, Marcos has emphasised that the Philippines and the Holy See remain united by a shared commitment to peace, dialogue, and human dignity, through initiatives that promote “dialogue over division, reconciliation over conflict, and service over self-interest.” 

“It has been a partner in our nation-building efforts, offering guidance and hope during pivotal moments in our country’s history. For many of us, the Catholic faith lies at the center of our very identity.”

In another development, Pope Leo XIV has named Cardinal Luis Tagle and Bishop Marcelino Maralit as members of the Vatican’s dicastery for communication.

The appointments have been seen as a recognition of the growing contribution of the Filipino church to global evangelisation and communication efforts in strengthening the church’s outreach through media and digital platforms.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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