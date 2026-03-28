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How the Philippines is strengthening migrant worker protection ahead of UN meet

Consultation highlights reforms, crisis response, and support for overseas Filipinos

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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The Philippines commits to a "full-cycle migration approach" to ensure the safety of Filipino workers affected in the Middle East
The Philippines commits to a "full-cycle migration approach" to ensure the safety of Filipino workers affected in the Middle East
AFP-JAM STA ROSA

Dubai: The Philippines is stepping up efforts to strengthen protections for its migrant workers around the world, as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has convened multiple stakeholders in Quezon city this week ahead of a United Nations (UN) forum on migration.

Together with the International Labour Organisation and the International Organisation for Migration, the two-day consultation has focused on improving safeguards for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and reinforcing the country’s commitment to safe migration.

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In his remarks, DMW secretary Hans Cacdac has noted that the Philippines has made significant strides since adopting the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) in 2018. 

He has also mentioned the passage of the DMW act in 2022, which has strengthened institutional support for OFWs.

“The DMW has aligned its policies and programs with the 23 GCM objectives to ensure responsive labour migration governance, from pre-deployment orientation to welfare services abroad, and dignified return and reintegration,” said Cacdac.

How the Philippines is responding to crises

Moreover, Cacdac has bared the agency’s ongoing efforts to support Filipinos affected by the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

These include assistance for displaced workers, welfare services abroad, and reintegration programmes for those returning home.

Cacdac has described the approach as a “full-cycle migration,” ensuring support at every stage of an OFW’s journey.

UN backs Philippine efforts

For his part, UN resident coordinator Arnaud Peral has lauded the Philippines’ leadership in promoting migrant rights.

He has stressed that migrants are often among the most vulnerable during crises, facing uncertainty and displacement.

“What the Philippines is doing makes the global compact for migration come alive, through its legal framework and strong public-private partnerships. This is something unique that inspires global admiration. It reflects a strong institutional framework and the highest level of political will to welcome migrants home and support their reintegration,” stated Peral.

What it means for UAE-based Filipinos

With the UAE home to many OFWs, the developments have highlighted the continued efforts to uphold protection mechanisms for Filipinos abroad.

As the Philippines prepares for the global forum, officials are calling for “open mind and creative solutions” among governments and partners to ensure migrant workers’ rights, safety, and dignity remain a priority.

The upcoming International Migration Review Forum is set to take place in New York in May.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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PhilippinesUnited NationsUS-Israel-Iran war

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