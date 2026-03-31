What drives the strong demand for Filipino workers in Norway

Overseas Filipinos characterised as high-quality, skilled professionals
Dubai: Filipinos in Norway are emerging as a model diaspora community, known for their strong integration and high-value contributions, particularly in the maritime sector.
During a visit to the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO), Norway’s ambassador to the Philippines Christian Halaas Lyster has commended the Filipino workforce for its professionalism and long-standing role in supporting Norway’s shipping industry.
According to the CFO, overseas Filipinos in Norway have been estimated around 20,000 to 25,000. Despite its small number, the population has been considered as “high-quality, skilled professionals.”
“The community is largely composed of maritime professionals and healthcare workers, particularly nurses,” said CFO.
“The maritime connection runs deep, as Norwegian shipping companies have heavily recruited Filipino seafarers for decades.”
For his part, CFO secretary Dante Klink Ang II has noted that the agency has transitioned towards a more active diaspora engagement framework.
Rather than focusing solely on administration, the CFO has now positioned overseas Filipinos as partners in national development.
“Several flagship CFO initiatives create trustworthy avenues for the diaspora to contribute to the Philippines' growth from abroad,” stated the commission.
On the other hand, Lyster has also highlighted the role of the presidential awards for Filipino individuals and organisations overseas in honouring outstanding achievements among Filipinos abroad.
Such recognitions help spotlight success stories and strengthen bilateral ties by showcasing the value of overseas communities.
Moreover, the meeting has covered discussions on enhancing worker welfare and protection, key concerns for overseas Filipinos worldwide.
“The CFO works closely with Philippine embassies and foreign host governments to review program guidelines, monitor participant welfare, and equip departing Filipinos with the knowledge of their destination’s culture and legal rights,” said the agency.
Additionally, efforts to combat human trafficking, address domestic violence, and respond to shifting global labour demands have also been marked as priorities.
Meanwhile, both sides have emphasised the importance of improving coordination through data sharing and institutional collaboration.
Lyster has reaffirmed Norway’s openness to expanding cooperation, signalling stronger engagement ahead.