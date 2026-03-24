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Ain Dubai is temporarily closed

Visitors advised on refunds as Ain Dubai shuts

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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People sunbathe along the Marina beach near the Ain Dubai Ferris wheel.
People sunbathe along the Marina beach near the Ain Dubai Ferris wheel.
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives

Ain Dubai, the Ferris wheel with a spectacular view from the top, is temporarily closed.

The announcement was made on the Dubai attraction’s Instagram handle; the reason for the closure wasn’t revealed.

It requested people who were interested on booking a spot or getting a refund for any cancellation that they faced to call 800 2629464, if they are within the UAE, and +9714 820 0000 if they are visitors.

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Ain Dubai is 250 metres high and has 48 cabins with a capacity of 1,750 people.  

Some other attractions in Dubai also remain closed including Global Village as a precaution.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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