Ain Dubai is temporarily closed

Visitors advised on refunds as Ain Dubai shuts
Ain Dubai, the Ferris wheel with a spectacular view from the top, is temporarily closed.
The announcement was made on the Dubai attraction’s Instagram handle; the reason for the closure wasn’t revealed.
It requested people who were interested on booking a spot or getting a refund for any cancellation that they faced to call 800 2629464, if they are within the UAE, and +9714 820 0000 if they are visitors.
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Ain Dubai is 250 metres high and has 48 cabins with a capacity of 1,750 people.
Some other attractions in Dubai also remain closed including Global Village as a precaution.
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