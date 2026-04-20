Luxury destination refines dining mix while key restaurants stay busy
Dubai: Atlantis Dubai has temporarily paused a number of venues across Atlantis The Palm and Atlantis The Royal, while maintaining strong visitor demand across its core dining portfolio.
The move comes as part of what the operator described as an ongoing review of operations aligned with guest demand, with several high-profile venues currently not in service even as others continue to see steady footfall.
Atlantis said, “We continue to review our operations in line with guest demand, and as part of this approach, a select number of venues have been temporarily paused.”
The venues currently not operating include La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Cloud 22, Ling Ling at Atlantis The Royal, as well as Ossiano, Hakkasan and Brasserie Frantzén at Atlantis The Palm.
The decision forms part of a broader operational reset aimed at refining the destination’s dining mix and aligning capacity with demand patterns.
Atlantis indicated that the pause is also being used to enhance its food and beverage portfolio, with upgrades planned across concepts and venues.
The operator said, “This period also provides an opportunity to further refine and elevate our offering, including the development of new menus, existing concepts, activations across the destination, and refurbishment of select venues, including Cloud 22.”
The approach reflects a focus on refreshing experiences across the destination before reintroducing the venues at a later stage.
While several outlets are paused, Atlantis said its wider offering continues to operate normally, with strong footfall across open restaurants.
The operator said, “Our priority remains delivering the highest standard of experience across our key restaurants, many of which continue to welcome both residents and visitors.”
Open venues including CARBONE Dubai, estiatorio Milos, Nobu by the Beach and Gastronomy at Atlantis The Royal, along with Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Wavehouse, Nobu Dubai and FZN by Björn Frantzén at Atlantis The Palm, continue to attract guests.
Atlantis said timelines for reopening the paused venues will be determined based on demand and market conditions.
The operator added that the venues will return with refreshed concepts and updated experiences once conditions support stronger footfall.
The move reflects a broader trend within Dubai’s hospitality sector, where operators are adjusting offerings and capacity in response to changing demand patterns while continuing to invest in upgrades and guest experience.