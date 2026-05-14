International Family Day in UAE: LEGO challenges, brunches, story time and staycation deals to enjoy this week

Quality time, creativity and shared family moments at your service, this weekend
Families across the UAE have plenty of reasons to step out, bond and make memories this International Day of Families. From building your dream world out of LEGO bricks to magical storytelling sessions, brunches and Yas Island adventures, there’s a packed line-up of family-friendly experiences happening this May.
If your family communicates best through colourful chaos, this one’s for you. In celebration of International Day of Families on May 15 and the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026 initiative, LEGOLAND Dubai Resort has launched its new 'Build Your Family’s Happy Place' challenge.
Families are invited to recreate their happiest memory, favourite place or special family moment using LEGO bricks, then submit their creations online or on social media using the hashtag #LEGOLANDHappyPlace. The reward? Three winning families will score fun-filled staycations at LEGOLAND Hotel Dubai.
The campaign is all about quality time, creativity and shared family moments, with a little friendly competition thrown in.
When: 15 May to 30 June 2026
Where: LEGOLAND Dubai Resort
Price: Participation is free
Books, imagination and a cosy family afternoon come together at Dubai Festival City Mall this International Day of Families.
Award-winning children’s author Saniya Chughtai will host a live storytelling session packed with adventure, creativity and interactive fun for little readers. It’s the kind of wholesome outing parents secretly enjoy just as much as kids do.
When: Friday, 15 May 2026, 4pm
Where: Dubai Festival City Mall
Summer family getaways can get expensive fast, unless children are eating and staying for free. That’s the idea behind the new 'Kids Go Free' package from Crowne Plaza Yas Island and the wider Yas Plaza Hotels collection in Yas Island.
The package includes breakfast plus lunch or dinner, while children under 12 dine for free. Families also receive up to four Yas Island theme park tickets per room, per night, unlocking access to attractions like Ferrari World Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Yas Island Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Yas Island Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld Yas Island Abu Dhabi.
There are also beach perks, pool access, spa discounts and dining deals thrown into the mix, because parents deserve a holiday too.
When: 1 May to 30 September 2026
Where: Yas Island
Price: From Dh800 per stay package
If your family’s love language is unlimited food, brunch plans are sorted. Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel is hosting a special International Family Day Saturday brunch at Timo Restaurant, complete with family-friendly dining, lively vibes and plenty of comfort food.
The brunch is designed around togetherness, making it ideal for big family catch-ups, weekend celebrations or simply an excuse to spend a long afternoon eating dessert.
When: 16 May 2026, 1pm to 4pm
Where: Timo Restaurant at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel
Price: Dh125 soft beverages package | Children’s dining offer available
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