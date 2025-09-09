RAK tourism revenue up 9%: 5 reasons investors bet big on Ras Al Khaimah

What once felt like a maze of approvals has now been streamlined. RAK offers one of the UAE’s fastest and most cost-efficient investment setups, thanks to players like RAKEZ and RAKTDA.

Occupancy hovered close to 72%, while RevPAR rose by 6.2%. In a region dominated by Dubai and Abu Dhabi, RAK’s steady growth is quietly turning it into one of the UAE’s most strategic investment frontiers.

According to Stirling Hospitality Advisors’ latest RAK Investment Pulse report, the emirate saw a 9% rise in tourism revenues in the first half of the year, alongside a 6% increase in visitor arrivals.

Dubai: The UAE’s northernmost emirate has long been admired for its rugged mountains, sandy coastline and outdoor adventure credentials. But in 2025, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is attracting attention for something else: its tourism economy.

Bottom line? With revenues up, a booming property market, and a transparent roadmap for investment, Ras Al Khaimah is no longer just the UAE’s adventure capital. It’s fast becoming its most compelling investment destination. For those looking at hospitality, the window of opportunity is wide open.

RAKBANK provides tailored financing. And master developers like Al Hamra and Marjan unlock prime land parcels. It’s a well-coordinated ecosystem designed to make investors feel less like outsiders and more like long-term partners in the emirate’s growth story.

Each step comes with practical advice — from choosing the right architect to insisting on a mock-up room before mass construction. For investors, this kind of transparency is invaluable, turning what was once complex into an achievable pathway.

Tourism demand is translating into higher yields for hotel owners too, with average daily rates climbing to Dh637. For investors, this means dual upside — capital appreciation on assets, and healthy operating returns from hospitality ventures.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.