Ras Al Khaimah: Pursuit of academic excellence

Under the UAE’s national education strategy and Ras Al Khaimah’s Vision 2030, the emirate’s education sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation. While Ras Al Khaimah already has 103 schools offering a diverse range of education for the younger years, the emirate is also home to a number of internationally renowned universities and academic centres. These top-tier institutes such as the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) are helping build a future-ready educational ecosystem within the emirate. Since these renowned institutions foster an environment that supports innovation, research, and global collaboration, both local and international students who are looking for a first-class education are now setting their sights on RAK.