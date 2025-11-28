Ras Al Khaimah: Pursuit of academic excellence

Focusing on future-ready skills, RAK's emerging as a destination for world-class education
Under the UAE’s national education strategy and Ras Al Khaimah’s Vision 2030, the emirate’s education sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation. While Ras Al Khaimah already has 103 schools offering a diverse range of education for the younger years, the emirate is also home to a number of internationally renowned universities and academic centres. These top-tier institutes such as the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) are helping build a future-ready educational ecosystem within the emirate. Since these renowned institutions foster an environment that supports innovation, research, and global collaboration, both local and international students who are looking for a first-class education are now setting their sights on RAK.
Against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving education landscape, the emirate has put in place a new framework to ensure that students obtain the highest quality education, under the direction of Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAK DOK), established in 2023. This reform is showing results with a parent satisfaction survey, conducted by RAK DOK in 2024, disclosing that 80 per cent of parents with children enrolled in private schools across the emirate, were satisfied with their child’s education.
This commitment to excellence is reflected in league tables and international rankings in the emirate. AURAK became the first university in the UAE to be awarded the coveted QS 5 Stars Plus rating, which is the highest ranking available in the QS Stars ratings system.
“The UAE’s education sector has undergone a remarkable transformation, driven by national strategies that prioritise innovation, skills development, and future-readiness,” explains Prof. Bassam Alameddine, President of AURAK. “Ras Al Khaimah is fully aligned with this evolution.”
When AURAK opened in 2009 it had a meagre 39 students, fast forward to today and there are over 1,000 students, demonstrating how much demand has grown.
“Students choose AURAK for its American-style education, accredited programmes, exceptional faculty, modern facilities, and a personalised, student-centred environment where every learner is valued and supported,” says Prof. Alameddine. “Our students graduate with full readiness for the job market. While we consistently guide students to select programmes that align with their strengths, business and technology fields remain strongly preferred.”
Although a first-class education is important, staying ahead of the latest technology and equipping the students for future-ready careers is also a priority. AURAK provides a well-balanced curriculum to equip talent for key sectors.
“AURAK was founded as a technology-driven institution, with strong offerings in engineering, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence,” says Prof. Alameddine.
Disciplines such as psychology, computer science, cybersecurity, data analytics, marketing, media, and AI have seen sustained interest due to their direct relevance to future labour market trends.
"As AI reshapes workplaces, we prepare students through a dual focus on technical competence and essential soft skills, enabling them to adapt, innovate, and excel in rapidly evolving environments.”
While future-ready courses are proving popular at AURAK, programmes have also been developed to prepare students for future leadership.
“Our School of Business continues to prepare students for leadership roles across sectors, with a strong emphasis on entrepreneurship,” says Prof. Alameddine. At AURAK, we have accelerated programme enhancement and integrated disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, and entrepreneurship into our curricula, ensuring that education remains relevant to the emirate’s aspirations.”
Similarly, at the Jaipur National University Ras Al Khaimah Campus, future leaders are encouraged.
Aishwarya Bakshi, Campus Director, Jaipur National University Ras Al Khaimah Campus, (JNURAK) explains, “Jaipur National University, with over 20 years of excellence in research, critical thinking and experiential learning, has consistently nurtured future-ready leaders.
“This academic strength naturally extends to Ras Al Khaimah, now one of the UAE’s most compelling destinations for higher education.
Its supportive regulatory framework and rising global profile made it the ideal base for the JNURAK.
The reason RAK is being recognised as a leader in education is clear. Education remains a top priority for His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, which has been evidenced by the implementation of new directives and the strengthening of standards across schools and higher education institutions.
With a clear vision of transforming RAK into a knowledge-based economy the recent reforms have been introduced to foster innovation and ensure student success.
A significant milestone was achieved last year when the RAK DOK signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Education. This strategic partnership marked a pivotal step for the education sector, granting RAK DOK the authority to regulate private schools. The collaboration is elevating standards of excellence and performance within the private education sector, while also attracting further renowned educational institutions.
One of the universities from the UK to open up a campus in Ras Al Khaimah is the University of West London, which has elevated the emirate’s reputation for excellence further.
“Over the past eight years, we have brought UK-standard academic quality, strong industry partnerships, and a career-focused approach to the emirate,” says Ahmed Rafi B. Ferry, Co-chairman and CEO of University of West London, Ras Al Khaimah Campus. Our presence has not only attracted students from across the UAE and GCC but has also encouraged families and employers to view RAK as a credible destination for globally recognised higher education.”
Ferry says that demand has consistently increased for university admissions as RAK grows in popularity.
Our most sought-after programmes include business, accounting, computing, and cybersecurity. To support this growth, we are expanding both our facilities and academic offerings.
"Beginning next year, we are introducing new undergraduate programmes in AI and data science to meet emerging industry needs.
“In addition, we have planned the development of a new purpose-built campus, alongside the launch of further programmes. This state-of-the-art campus is scheduled for completion in 2027, significantly enhancing our capacity to serve the region’s rising demand for high-quality higher education.”
The opportunities for students in RAK are plentiful and continue to grow as the emirate becomes a hub for knowledge, innovation and workforce development. Academic excellence is encouraged across the emirate with the advent of the Ras Al Khaimah Academy for the Gifted, which was opened to support highly talented students.
The growth in attracting students and top-tier educational institutes over recent years has been momentous. With strategic reforms, global partnerships, and a commitment to innovation, it is easy to see why Ras Al Khaimah is rapidly emerging as a leading hub for academic excellence.
