UAE weather forecast: Rain lashes Dubai and parts of the country as storm system moves through

Rain, wind and rising humidity to affect UAE before calmer conditions by Friday
Dubai: Rain returned to the UAE on Tuesday, with showers descending on several emirates through the afternoon as a surface low-pressure system combined with an upper-air trough pushed unstable conditions across the country. Residents in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and parts of Abu Dhabi reported light rain through the day.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) confirmed that the atmospheric disturbance would keep conditions unsettled through Tuesday evening and into Wednesday, though the agency stressed this incoming system is considerably weaker than the storm that lashed the country last Friday, the one that triggered widespread thunderstorms, lightning, and water logging in multiple regions.
The current wet spell is being driven by a surface low-pressure area interacting with an upper-level atmospheric trough. This combination is drawing moisture-laden air over the UAE, triggering cloud formation and intermittent showers across scattered areas. The NCM noted that cumulus cloud development is expected to continue into the early hours of April 1, with the heaviest bursts concentrating over the eastern and northern regions of the country.
Winds across coastal areas, inland stretches and the mountain zones are blowing from the northwest to southeast at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour, occasionally picking up to 40 km/h. The accompanying gusts are lifting dust and sand in open terrain, causing localised dips in visibility.
Wednesday is shaping up to be the more active of the two days. The NCM is forecasting partly cloudy to overcast conditions for much of the country, with recurring chances of light to moderate rainfall during the daytime hours. Areas in the east and north including parts of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and the Hajar mountain region may see heavier downpours at certain points throughout the day.
Temperatures are set to dip slightly on Wednesday, particularly in areas to the west, offering a brief but noticeable respite from the warmth that has been building in recent weeks.
Northwesterly winds will intensify during the day, reaching sustained speeds of 15 to 25 km/h with gusts climbing as high as 45 km/h at times. These stronger gusts are expected to stir up blowing dust and sand across exposed areas inland. Motorists and residents in open zones are advised to stay alert for sudden reductions in road visibility.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to deteriorate through Wednesday, becoming rough to very rough at times as the weather system strengthens offshore. The Sea of Oman will see moderate to rough waves during the same period. The NCM has urged maritime operators and those with coastal activities planned to exercise caution and monitor updated marine advisories.
Conditions are expected to ease noticeably by Thursday, with the NCM forecasting fair to partly cloudy skies as the low-pressure influence begins to weaken and move away. Some eastern areas may still see patches of low cloud lingering into the morning.
Humidity levels are projected to rise through Thursday night and into Friday morning, which could lead to the formation of fog or mist over coastal areas and some inland stretches. Residents in such areas are advised to drive carefully in the early hours, particularly on highways and elevated roads where visibility can drop sharply.
Winds will ease to light to moderate from the northwest to southwest, occasionally strengthening and causing localised blowing dust with gusts of up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are anticipated to range between moderate and rough.
By Friday, the country should largely return to settled conditions. The NCM is anticipating fair to partly cloudy weather, with the chance of mist formation overnight and into early Saturday morning in some coastal and inland pockets. Winds will lighten further, staying between 10 and 20 km/h with occasional gusts to 35 km/h. The Arabian Gulf is expected to be moderate to slight, while the Sea of Oman should calm to slight conditions.
The NCM and UAE authorities consistently remind the public to take precautionary steps during periods of active weather. Drivers should reduce speed in rain and avoid crossing wadis or low-lying roads that may flood quickly. Those living near coastal areas should stay away from the shoreline when rough sea warnings are in effect. Keeping emergency numbers accessible and monitoring official NCM updates is always advisable during unsettled spells.
The current weather pattern is expected to be localised and comparatively short-lived, with conditions progressively improving from Thursday onward.