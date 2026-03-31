UAE braces for unsettled weather: Rainy days ahead with cloudy skies and gusty winds

Clouds, showers and strong winds to affect the UAE
Dubai: The UAE is set to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Tuesday, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall across scattered areas and heavier showers possible in some eastern and northern regions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said the unsettled conditions are linked to an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system combined with an upper-air low, bringing intermittent cloud cover and rainfall activity.
Winds are expected to be light to moderate, becoming fresh at times, blowing from the north-westerly to south-easterly direction at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h in some areas.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will be slight to moderate, turning rough at times with cloud activity.
Temperatures are forecast to remain relatively mild for this time of year. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are expected to see highs of about 26°C and 25°C respectively, with overnight lows near 21°C.
Sharjah is forecast to reach 24°C, while Fujairah may see temperatures climb to 27°C. Internal areas such as Al Ain are expected to record highs around 24°C.
Humidity levels could reach up to 85 per cent in coastal areas overnight, with lower levels expected inland.
Weather conditions are expected to remain unstable on Wednesday, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and another chance of rainfall, which could be heavy at times over eastern and northern parts during the daytime. Temperatures are also expected to see a slight decrease, particularly in western regions.
North-westerly winds may strengthen at sea, with speeds of 15 to 25 km/h reaching up to 45 km/h, potentially causing blowing dust and sand in exposed areas. Sea conditions are forecast to become rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.
By Thursday and Friday, conditions are expected to become fair to partly cloudy, with a rise in humidity at night and early morning hours, bringing a chance of mist or fog formation in some coastal and internal areas.
Winds will remain light to moderate, occasionally fresh, with speeds reaching up to 40 km/h on Thursday and about 35 km/h on Friday.
A gradual improvement is expected by Saturday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a slight increase in temperatures. Winds will become lighter, and sea conditions are forecast to be generally slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.