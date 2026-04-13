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Weather alert: UAE to see rain, mist and dust before winds intensify midweek

NCM forecasts shifting conditions from showers, humidity to stronger winds and rough seas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Weather to shift from rain to dusty winds this week
Weather to shift from rain to dusty winds this week
Gulf News reader Naman Dagariya

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast changing weather conditions across the UAE from today to Friday, with rain, humidity and dust expected at different intervals.

On Monday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over coastal, eastern and southern areas, alongside rising temperatures and possible mist formation by night.

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Tuesday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of light rain in southern areas and freshening winds causing blowing dust, while seas are expected to become rough by afternoon.

Conditions are set to intensify on Wednesday, with stronger winds reducing visibility and rough to very rough seas.

By Thursday and Friday, fair to partly cloudy skies will prevail, with continued dusty winds and moderate sea conditions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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