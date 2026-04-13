Weather alert: UAE to see rain, mist and dust before winds intensify midweek

NCM forecasts shifting conditions from showers, humidity to stronger winds and rough seas
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast changing weather conditions across the UAE from today to Friday, with rain, humidity and dust expected at different intervals.
On Monday, partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over coastal, eastern and southern areas, alongside rising temperatures and possible mist formation by night.
Tuesday will remain fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of light rain in southern areas and freshening winds causing blowing dust, while seas are expected to become rough by afternoon.
Conditions are set to intensify on Wednesday, with stronger winds reducing visibility and rough to very rough seas.
By Thursday and Friday, fair to partly cloudy skies will prevail, with continued dusty winds and moderate sea conditions.