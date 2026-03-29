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Did your car get damaged in Dubai? Police explain how to claim

Dubai Police have directed vehicle owners to use their official website or smart app

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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If your vehicle is damaged due to weather conditions, you can apply for a “To Whom It May Concern” certificate through the Services section of the Dubai Police app.
If your vehicle is damaged due to weather conditions, you can apply for a “To Whom It May Concern” certificate through the Services section of the Dubai Police app.

Dubai: Dubai Police have issued 720 "To Whom It May Concern" certificates to motorists whose vehicles were damaged during the recent wave of adverse weather, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The certificates, which are essential for processing insurance claims related to natural disasters, have been processed since Monday as residents across the Emirates began tallying the cost of the heavy downpours and flooding.

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According to authorities, the digital service has been streamlined to manage the high volume of requests. While the application process begins online, the force has maintained a requirement for physical verification to ensure the integrity of the claims.

'Once the request is submitted, customers are required to bring their vehicle to the nearest police station for inspection to verify the damage,' Dubai Police said in a statement. Once the physical check is complete, the certificate is issued to the owner electronically.

Application process

To manage the influx of residents seeking documentation, Dubai Police have directed vehicle owners to use their official website or smart application. Under the 'Certificates Package,' select the “To Whom It May Concern” service then users must select the 'Natural Disasters' category and upload clear photographic evidence of the damage.

The force confirmed that the turnaround time for the document is typically one working day, provided all criteria are met.

The service remains available to all vehicle owners seeking to formalise damage reports for their insurance providers, as clean-up operations continue across the city.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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