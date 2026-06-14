Lost bag with Dh103,880 luxury watches recovered by Dubai Police

The security operation was launched immediately after the traveller reported the loss to the Terminal 1 arrivals hall Lost and Found Office, authorities confirmed on Sunday. Ground patrols and terminal operations teams tracked the passenger's recent movements through the airport to isolate the location of the missing baggage.

Dubai Police have recovered and returned a bag containing luxury watches and electronic items worth more than Dh100,000 to a Gulf national who misplaced the luggage at Dubai International Airport.

The passenger commended the speed of the recovery operation, praising the professionalism of the airport security staff and their commitment to safeguarding travellers' property at the international hub.

The targeted search led the dedicated foot patrol straight to the misplaced bag, which had been left unattended in the busy arrivals area.

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