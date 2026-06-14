Lost bag with Dh103,880 luxury watches recovered by Dubai Police

The GCC national traveller misplaced the bag at Terminal 1 arrivals at DXB
Dubai Police have recovered and returned a bag containing luxury watches and electronic items worth more than Dh100,000 to a Gulf national who misplaced the luggage at Dubai International Airport.
The security operation was launched immediately after the traveller reported the loss to the Terminal 1 arrivals hall Lost and Found Office, authorities confirmed on Sunday. Ground patrols and terminal operations teams tracked the passenger's recent movements through the airport to isolate the location of the missing baggage.
Colonel Abdullah Faisal Al Dosari, Director of DXB Terminal 1 Security, said the operations room coordinated a swift response as soon as the report was filed.
"The operations room immediately launched a coordinated response, reviewing the traveller’s movements and assigning a dedicated foot patrol team to search for the missing item," Colonel Al Dosari said.
The targeted search led the dedicated foot patrol straight to the misplaced bag, which had been left unattended in the busy arrivals area.
An inspection of the luggage revealed three luxury timepieces with a combined value of Dh103,880, alongside a laptop and a tablet device.
Following standard verification protocols and legal procedures to confirm ownership, airport security officers formally handed the bag and its contents back to the traveller.
The passenger commended the speed of the recovery operation, praising the professionalism of the airport security staff and their commitment to safeguarding travellers' property at the international hub.