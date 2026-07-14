Sheikha Bodour donates Arabic libraries to Malaysian schools

Kalimat Foundation’s initiative will provide Arabic books to more than 4,000 students
Sharjah: Kalimat Foundation has expanded its global literacy outreach by donating six portable libraries containing 600 Arabic-language children’s books to schools in Malaysia, giving more than 4,000 students greater access to Arabic reading materials.
The initiative, led by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Chairperson of Kalimat Foundation, was carried out under the Foundation’s Pledge a Library programme in partnership with Kota Buku, a Malaysian government-linked organisation promoting reading and publishing, and IBBY Malaysia, the national section of the International Board on Books for Young People.
The portable libraries have been distributed to primary schools across Malaysia to strengthen school libraries and support Arabic language education by providing students and teachers with quality reading resources.
During her visit to Seri Bintang South National School in Kuala Lumpur, Sheikha Bodour was welcomed by Adibah Omar, Chief Executive Officer of Kota Buku, Maziah Malik, Headmistress of the school, senior officials from Malaysia’s Ministry of Education, and representatives of Kota Buku.
She toured the school’s facilities and library and attended a programme celebrating Arabic language and culture, where students participated in storytelling sessions, Arabic-language performances, book presentations and creative workshops.
Speaking during the visit, Sheikha Bodour said: “Malaysia has a long and distinguished tradition of Arabic education, nurtured through its schools and communities over many generations. Through ‘Pledge a Library’, we are honoured to contribute to this legacy by expanding children’s access to quality Arabic books and enriching the learning environments where language, culture and identity continue to thrive.”
She added that every library donated reflects the Foundation’s belief that books can inspire learning, curiosity and opportunity while helping children build meaningful connections with the world around them.
Adibah Omar welcomed the collaboration, saying it would strengthen Arabic language learning while deepening educational and cultural ties between Malaysia and the UAE.
“Reading broadens perspectives and strengthens young minds. We welcome this collaboration with Kalimat Foundation as it enriches opportunities for our students to engage more deeply with Arabic language and literature while reinforcing the strong educational and cultural ties between Malaysia and the UAE,” she said.
Kalimat Foundation said the Malaysia initiative forms part of its wider mission to expand access to Arabic books beyond the Arab world and support Arabic language education through partnerships with governments, schools and cultural organisations.
To date, the Foundation’s Pledge a Library programme has distributed more than 216 portable libraries in 30 countries across six continents, benefiting over 100,000 children through access to Arabic books and reading resources.