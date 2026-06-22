AUS celebrates record 842 graduates in largest class ever

Sheikha Bodour leads Spring 2026 commencement as university marks milestones
Sharjah: American University of Sharjah (AUS) celebrated a historic milestone on Monday as it graduated its largest class to date, with 842 students receiving their degrees during the Spring 2026 commencement ceremonies held at University City Hall in Sharjah.
The ceremonies were attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, who joined graduates, their families, faculty members and guests in marking the occasion.
The graduating class comprised 714 undergraduate and 128 graduate students representing 55 nationalities, including 193 UAE nationals. Women accounted for 450 graduates, while 392 were men.
Addressing the graduates, Sheikha Bodour described commencement as the start of a new chapter filled with opportunity and responsibility.
“Rather than an end to learning, graduation is the beginning of a new phase of possibility – and responsibility,” she said. “The world today needs builders – people who are willing and able to devise solutions to its problems, strengthen human cohesion and contribute to society.”
She added that AUS takes pride in preparing students to shape the future with integrity, confidence and purpose.
Dr Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, said the Class of 2026 completed its studies during a period marked by rapid change and global uncertainty.
“These students leave AUS with more than academic knowledge. They carry the ability to think critically, act with integrity, adapt with confidence and lead with purpose,” he added.
Student speakers reflected on the challenges and opportunities awaiting graduates beyond university life. Electrical engineering graduate Daniel Zakaria Indrawes delivered the morning address, titled Leading Through Uncertainty, highlighting how AUS had equipped students to navigate and lead in an unpredictable world.
Finance graduate Ariana Karzai spoke about education as both a privilege and a responsibility. Drawing inspiration from the Arabic word Iqra (read), she encouraged fellow graduates to continue seeking knowledge and approaching the world with courage and compassion.
The university also honoured distinguished faculty members for their contributions to academia and institutional development. Dr Vernon Pederson, Dr Yousef Salamin and Dr Adil Tamimi were awarded the title of Professor Emeritus, while Dr Jamal Abdalla was named Distinguished Professor.
Outstanding academic achievement was recognised through the President’s Cup, awarded to Timothy Joseph, Abdallah Mohamad Saleh and Joud N. H. Hamdan, all of whom achieved a perfect cumulative GPA of 4.00.
The Chancellor’s Cup, recognising academic excellence alongside leadership and community engagement, was presented to Muhammad Vidha and Sanjana Bharwani.
The ceremony also marked several important firsts for the university. Rana Jamshed became the first graduate of AUS’ PhD in Business Administration programme with a concentration in finance. A member of AUS’ pioneer student cohort in 1997, she now holds three degrees from the university.
Another milestone was the graduation of the first cohort from the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences and Sustainability programme, reflecting AUS’ growing emphasis on sustainability-focused education and future-ready skills.
The Spring 2026 commencement concluded with graduates officially joining AUS’ global alumni network, carrying forward the university’s legacy across industries and communities around the world.