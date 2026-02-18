AUS approves three new master’s degrees to boost future-ready skills

New programmes in data, sustainability and design approved by trustees
Sharjah: The Board of Trustees of the American University of Sharjah (AUS) has approved a series of strategic measures aimed at expanding academic offerings, strengthening governance and reinforcing long-term institutional resilience during a recent meeting held on campus.
The meeting, chaired by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, reviewed the university’s strategic priorities and endorsed resolutions designed to support academic growth and operational sustainability.
Sheikha Bodour said the board’s decisions reflect a focus on building long-term institutional capability while enabling the university to respond proactively to change.
“By expanding our graduate portfolio in strategically important fields and strengthening governance through risk-informed frameworks and operational partnerships, we are positioning AUS to anticipate change rather than react to it,” she said, adding that the board remains committed to supporting measurable outcomes that advance academic quality, research strength and student success.
As part of its academic development strategy, the board approved the launch of three new graduate programmes:
Master of Science in Data Analytics Engineering
Master of Science in Environmental Sustainability and Management
Master of Fine Arts in Trans-Disciplinary Design
The programmes are designed to expand AUS’ graduate portfolio in high-demand disciplines and equip students with advanced technical and creative skills aligned with evolving industry needs.
Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, said the new offerings strengthen the university’s role in preparing graduates for emerging sectors shaping the next decade.
“These measures strengthen the graduate pipeline in areas ranging from environmental stewardship and applied data analytics to multidisciplinary design in the creative industries,” he said. “They enable AUS to invest with confidence and sustain long-term impact for students, employers and society.”
In support of financial sustainability and responsible stewardship, the board approved tuition and fees for the 2026–2027 academic year and endorsed the university’s audited financial statements for fiscal year 2024–2025, reinforcing commitments to transparency and accountability.
The board also approved the adoption of a university-wide Risk Management Framework aimed at embedding risk-informed decision-making across governance and operations.
Additionally, trustees endorsed the establishment of a facilities management joint venture with Farnek Services LLC to enhance operational efficiency and campus services.
The AUS Board of Trustees plays a central role in guiding the university’s strategic direction and ensuring governance practices that uphold academic quality, institutional integrity, and sustained impact.