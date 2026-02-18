GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

AUS approves three new master’s degrees to boost future-ready skills

New programmes in data, sustainability and design approved by trustees

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Trustees approve new degrees, risk strategy and campus partnership.
Trustees approve new degrees, risk strategy and campus partnership.
Supplied

Sharjah: The Board of Trustees of the American University of Sharjah (AUS) has approved a series of strategic measures aimed at expanding academic offerings, strengthening governance and reinforcing long-term institutional resilience during a recent meeting held on campus.

The meeting, chaired by Sheikha  Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of AUS, reviewed the university’s strategic priorities and endorsed resolutions designed to support academic growth and operational sustainability.

Sheikha Bodour said the board’s decisions reflect a focus on building long-term institutional capability while enabling the university to respond proactively to change.

“By expanding our graduate portfolio in strategically important fields and strengthening governance through risk-informed frameworks and operational partnerships, we are positioning AUS to anticipate change rather than react to it,” she said, adding that the board remains committed to supporting measurable outcomes that advance academic quality, research strength and student success.

New graduate programmes approved

As part of its academic development strategy, the board approved the launch of three new graduate programmes:

  • Master of Science in Data Analytics Engineering

  • Master of Science in Environmental Sustainability and Management

  • Master of Fine Arts in Trans-Disciplinary Design

The programmes are designed to expand AUS’ graduate portfolio in high-demand disciplines and equip students with advanced technical and creative skills aligned with evolving industry needs.

Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, said the new offerings strengthen the university’s role in preparing graduates for emerging sectors shaping the next decade.

“These measures strengthen the graduate pipeline in areas ranging from environmental stewardship and applied data analytics to multidisciplinary design in the creative industries,” he said. “They enable AUS to invest with confidence and sustain long-term impact for students, employers and society.”

Governance and operational measures

In support of financial sustainability and responsible stewardship, the board approved tuition and fees for the 2026–2027 academic year and endorsed the university’s audited financial statements for fiscal year 2024–2025, reinforcing commitments to transparency and accountability.

The board also approved the adoption of a university-wide Risk Management Framework aimed at embedding risk-informed decision-making across governance and operations.

Additionally, trustees endorsed the establishment of a facilities management joint venture with Farnek Services LLC to enhance operational efficiency and campus services.

The AUS Board of Trustees plays a central role in guiding the university’s strategic direction and ensuring governance practices that uphold academic quality, institutional integrity, and sustained impact.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Hisham Hammoud brings over 30 years of industry experience to Takaful Emarat’s Board leadership.

Takaful Emarat appoints Hisham Hammoud as Vice Chairman

1m read
BEYOND Developments unveils EVERMORE on Marjan Beach

BEYOND Developments unveils EVERMORE on Marjan Beach

3m read
Sharjah Charity approves Ramadan and overseas aid plans

Sharjah Charity approves Ramadan and overseas aid plans

2m read
More than 10,000 editions of the game, aimed at players as young as nine years old, have been distributed across the archipelago nation.

Board game teaches Filipinos to survive disasters

3m read