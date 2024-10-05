Families flocked to Edufair during the weekend to explore study options for their children. They appreciated the opportunity to engage with numerous institutions and gather information on courses, tuition fees, scholarships, and career pathways from expert career advisors and educators.

The presence of both local and international universities allowed parents to compare degree options and study destinations, enabling them to make right decisions about their children's future opportunities.

Abu Dhabi resident Loujayn Mahmoud visited Edufair with her parents and sister to look for undergraduate courses.

Loujayn Mahmoud Image Credit: Supplied

“I'm exploring courses related to IT and artificial intelligence, as these fields are increasingly in demand. I've gathered a lot of information, particularly since I'm interested in studying abroad in Germany. I visited the booth of Qadri International and discussed my options – and this has been especially useful,” she told Gulf News.

Indrajit and Piyali Sarkar visited Edufair earlier this morning to explore courses for their son who is in grade 11 and studying science.

Indrajit and Piyali Sarkar Image Credit: Supplied

“We're exploring engineering options, mainly in the UAE but also in India and other countries. We visited the booths of BITS Pilani, Amity University, and Manipal and found out details on mechanical, chemical, electronics, and computer engineering,” said Indrajit.

Govindarajan Balakrishnan visited Edufair with her daughter Sahana, who is in grade 12.

Sahana and Govindarajan Balakrishnan Image Credit: Supplied

“I am looking for courses in psychology and law for my daughter. Since she's planning to study in Dubai, this fair is really helpful for us,” said Balakrishnan, adding, “It's our first time here, and we're happy with the selection of universities."

Filipino student Raine David also explored courses in psychology at Edufair. She visited Edufair with her mum Rosemary and aunt Rosalina.

Rosemary, Rosalina and Raine David Image Credit:

“I am interested in BSc in psychology, with specialisation in clinical psychology. Many universities offer courses on business psychology, so we are exploring our options at Edufair. I've spoken with representatives from Canadian University Dubai, Middlesex University and Birmingham University Dubai about their programmes,” said Raine.

Sharjah residents Firas Al Saadi and his son Marwan were excited to find so many prestigious universities at Edufair.

Firas Al Saadi and his son Marwan Image Credit:

“Our primary focus is on engineering courses like cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, with medicine as an option. However, we are still undecided whether Marwan will be studying in the UAE or abroad. This fair has allowed us to explore numerous universities in one place rather than visiting each one individually," said Firas Al Saadi.

Mohammed Faiz and his wife Amthur Rahman were at Edufair to find courses for their son Mohammed Ayaan.

Amthur Rahman and Mohammed Faiz Image Credit:

“My son is in 12th grade, and we’re at the Edufair exploring courses in medicine. It’s interesting to find that many exhibitors have programmes with a study abroad component, allowing him to start in the UAE and then complete a couple of years at an international partner university,” Faiz told Gulf News.